You deserve a Giant Knob for your desk, and you're in luck because Giant Knobs are on sale for Cyber Monday

I may not know much about much of anything, but I do know this: You deserve Giant Knob.

Giant Knob is a simple thing: a hunk of metal that spins scrumptiously under your fingers. Why does it spin? Who cares! It spins for thee. Whatever its spinning does beyond that is not my business. 2025 has been a hard year for a lot of us, and that means we have to seek out joy and light where we can find it. You may not have considered Giant Knob as one of the places you could find that joy, but I believe it is.

Giant Knob is the sort of luxury you don't really need sitting atop your desk, connected to your PC to do something you can already do some other way. But the thing is, Giant Knob is actually quite affordable, even when you go all-out on a majorly fancy knob. There is perhaps no more decadent "treat yo self" bang-for-your-buck purchase you can get in a Cyber Monday deal than $34 off the TobenOne Giant Knob.

The TobenOne really goes above and beyond. With both Type-C and A USB ports, HDMI and Ethernet, it's really a docking station that happens to contain Giant Knob. But even if you don't need all those features, what a fine looking knob it is! Handsome. RGB backlit. Regally elevated.

Now look, I get it: You might think $65 is a ridonkulous amount of money to spend on Giant Knob. I'd argue that's because you haven't already experienced Giant Knob; if you had, you'd be nodding your head and saying things like "reasonable" or "I can't even picture my life before Giant Knob" as you read about this deal.

Still, if your Knob budget just can't bear that kind of extravagance right now, that's totally okay! Don't feel bad. Because you can still experience Giant Knob for one third the price with another Cyber Monday deal on the Vaydeer Volume Control Knob. It doesn't have some of the luxuries of the TobenOne, like that jaunty angle or all the ports that allow it to serve as a laptop dock. It is, indeed, not so giant. But compared to the knob you may possibly have on your keyboard, I think the Vaydeer still qualifies as Giant Knob.

Vaydeer Volume Control Knob: was $29.99 now $23.69 at Amazon This is pure, classic Giant Knob. A simple, shiny black glazed aluminum dial for controlling volume. It's got a few small buttons below it for multimedia controls. No drivers needed. It's got metal weights inside to ensure it doesn't go sliding around. It exists purely for your spinning pleasure. Key specs: Knob

The height is excellent! They didn't cheap out on the aluminum, here. Think how much nicer adjusting the volume of your games and Discord notifications will feel with that knob pinched between thumb and index finger.

You can buy fancier or more expensive or more practical or more ridiculous PC accessories for Cyber Monday, but I doubt you'll find any that makes you happier than Giant Knob.