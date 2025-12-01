You can get the first 5 Witcher novels for just $33 during Cyber Monday, then go back to patiently waiting for The Witcher 4

Save $56.20 The Complete Witcher Saga Boxed Set: was $89.99 now $33.79 at Amazon A wonderful deal on the core five novels in the Witcher series that includes: Blood of Elves (1994), The Time of Contempt (1995), Baptism of Fire (1996), The Tower of Swallows (1997), and Lady of the Lake (1999). This box set does not include The Last Wish short story collection, but it's an excellent way to fill out your Witcher shelf.

The Witcher 3 is the sort of game that's so good that it nearly got me into recreational reading. I'm so keen to see The Witcher return, in fact, that I'm eyeing this deal for the Complete Witcher Saga Boxed Set for $33 with serious consideration.

The first thing you should know about this box set is that, despite the definitive title, it does not include all of the Witcher books from author Andrzej Sapkowski. This set groups the five core "Witcher Saga" novels: Blood of Elves (1994), The Time of Contempt (1995), Baptism of Fire (1996), The Tower of Swallows (1997), and Lady of the Lake (1999).

You could pick this up and experience a full Geralt of Rivia story, but as our Witcher book reading order list recommends, you really should start with The Last Wish, the collection of short stories released before this saga that introduces Geralt and serves as a basis for much of the first season of The Witcher TV show.

That's the one I've actually read, and it's great. The Last Wish is bundled in a separate short story box set that's also on sale for $22, though it only includes two books and isn't as heavily discounted, so it's not the more impressive deal today.

Altogether, you can own the bulk of The Witcher book series for just $55. That's seven books for less than a price of a videogame—not bad. Plus you get physical copies, which is just a nicer way to read text when you spend most of your leisure time at a computer.

No need to think this far ahead if you haven't read the rest of the series yet, but Sapkowski has also written two newer prequel novels not included in these bundles—Season of Storms and Crossroads of Ravens—the latter of which was published in English in September 2025. If you're as slow a reader as I can be, maybe you'll finish them just in time for The Witcher 4.

