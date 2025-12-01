Warhammer novels are a lovely way of immersing yourself in the lore of Games Workshop's iconic settings—and they're often really rip-roaring reads. Over the decades, the company's "Black Library" division has attracted an incredible stable of contributors, including some of the best genre authors out there.

If you like Warhammer or you're curious to learn more about it, but you're intimidated by the tabletop game and miniatures, novels are ideal, offering a casual, low-cost window into Warhammer 40,000, Age of Sigmar, and Warhammer Fantasy. And if you're already a dedicated painter and player, they add great context and texture to your hobby—nothing gets you invested in a faction quite like reading up on all its exploits in the lore.

So it's great to see some good discounts this Cyber Monday on a variety of different Warhammer books—including a few from some of my favourite authors. Here are the best I've managed to hunt down today:

The collection

The details

Save $3.71 Interceptor City: was $19.99 now $16.28 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ When it comes to Warhammer fiction, Dan Abnett is simply the king. Over 25 years ago, he wrote one of the first novels ever published by Black Library, and he's been a defining author for the franchise ever since. This tale of desperate aeroplane combat is firmly in his wheelhouse of nuanced and engaging military stories focused on the everyday heroes of the Imperium. Key specs: Paperback | 528 pages | Written by Dan Abnett Price check: Barnes & Noble $19.99 | Games Workshop $19.99

Save $3.64 Luther: First of the Fallen: was $17.99 now $14.35 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The name Gav Thorpe is instantly recognisable to any die-hard Games Workshop fan. For over 30 years, he's had a hand in guiding the lore and gameplay of Warhammer, and he's written a hell of a lot of novels in that time, too. This one delves into the origins of one of my favourite Warhammer 40,000 factions: the Fallen, mysterious exiles of the Dark Angels chapter. Key specs: Paperback | 224 pages | Written by Gav Thorpe Price check: Barnes & Noble $17.99

Save $6.20 The Legend of Sigmar: was $25 now $18.80 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This frankly enormous tome combines legendary Warhammer author Graham McNeill's entire Sigmar trilogy into one book (and even squeezes a few short stories in too). It tells the origin story of the God-King himself, making it a foundational story for both the Warhammer Fantasy and Age of Sigmar settings. Key specs: Paperback | 944 pages | Written by Graham McNeill Price check: Barnes & Noble $25

Save $5.89 Blacktalon: was $17.99 now $12.10 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Though too often overlooked, the Age of Sigmar setting is overflowing with great lore and stories these days. Case in point, Neave Blacktalon is one of the most badass new Warhammer characters in years—a Stormcast Eternal assassin and Sigmar's most determined hunter. This novel teams her up with her own cutthroat crew and unleashes her on the forces of Chaos. Key specs: Paperback | 336 pages | Written by Lianne Mercial Price check: Barnes & Noble $17.99 | Games Workshop $17.99

Save $4.49 Final Deployment: was $17.99 now $13.50 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ I have to admit I haven't read any of R.S. Wilt's work yet—he's relatively new to the world of Warhammer novels. He's certainly got relevant experience for this Astra Militarum novel, however, given that he's an actual retired US Army officer! Final Deployment follows the Tempestus Scions (old heads will know them as Storm Troopers), the most elite of the Imperium's footsloggers, into a brutal civil war. Key specs: Paperback | 368 pages | Written by R.S. Wilt Price check: Barnes & Noble $17.99

Save $26.72 Krieg: A Death Korps Audibook: was $32.71 now $5.99 at audible.com Read more Read less ▼ Veteran sci-fi writer Steve Lyons (we all read his Doctor Who novels back in the 1990s, right? Just me?) tells a tale of Warhammer 40,000's most absurdly grimdark regiment: the morbid Death Korps of Krieg. The story's brought to life by narrator Timothy Watson, whose voice you'll recognise from videogames such as Dragon Age: Origins, Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, and about a billion others. Key specs: Audiobook | 9 hours 33 minutes | Written by Steve Lyons | Narrated by Timothy Watson Price check: Amazon $7.19 | Games Workshop $39.99