Immerse yourself in grimdark Warhammer lore this Cyber Monday with up to 82% off novels and audiobooks
Including novels by top class authors like Dan Abnett, Graham McNeill, and Andy Clark.
Warhammer novels are a lovely way of immersing yourself in the lore of Games Workshop's iconic settings—and they're often really rip-roaring reads. Over the decades, the company's "Black Library" division has attracted an incredible stable of contributors, including some of the best genre authors out there.
- We're curating all the Cyber Monday PC gaming deals right here
If you like Warhammer or you're curious to learn more about it, but you're intimidated by the tabletop game and miniatures, novels are ideal, offering a casual, low-cost window into Warhammer 40,000, Age of Sigmar, and Warhammer Fantasy. And if you're already a dedicated painter and player, they add great context and texture to your hobby—nothing gets you invested in a faction quite like reading up on all its exploits in the lore.
So it's great to see some good discounts this Cyber Monday on a variety of different Warhammer books—including a few from some of my favourite authors. Here are the best I've managed to hunt down today:
The collection
The details
Read moreRead less▼
Andy Clark is one of my favourite modern Warhammer authors, with a great talent for telling weighty and impactful stories in Games Workshop's setting. And even better: this audiobook of his is narrated by Emma Gregory, whose voice you'll recognise as Minthara from Baldur's Gate 3.
Key specs: Audiobook | 7 hours 31 minutes | Written by Andy Clark | Narrated by Emma Gregory
Price check: Amazon $7.19 | Games Workshop $39.99
Read moreRead less▼
When it comes to Warhammer fiction, Dan Abnett is simply the king. Over 25 years ago, he wrote one of the first novels ever published by Black Library, and he's been a defining author for the franchise ever since. This tale of desperate aeroplane combat is firmly in his wheelhouse of nuanced and engaging military stories focused on the everyday heroes of the Imperium.
Key specs: Paperback | 528 pages | Written by Dan Abnett
Price check: Barnes & Noble $19.99 | Games Workshop $19.99
Read moreRead less▼
The name Gav Thorpe is instantly recognisable to any die-hard Games Workshop fan. For over 30 years, he's had a hand in guiding the lore and gameplay of Warhammer, and he's written a hell of a lot of novels in that time, too. This one delves into the origins of one of my favourite Warhammer 40,000 factions: the Fallen, mysterious exiles of the Dark Angels chapter.
Key specs: Paperback | 224 pages | Written by Gav Thorpe
Price check: Barnes & Noble $17.99
Read moreRead less▼
This is something a little different—the first-ever Warhammer 40,000 encyclopedia. If you're tired of squinting at wiki pages, this is the perfect way to brush up on all the lore, and with the aforementioned Gav Thorpe on writing duties, along with former White Dwarf editor and prolific Warhammer author in his own right Guy Haley, you're definitely in safe hands.
Key specs: Hardback | 336 pages | Written by Gav Thorpe and Guy Haley
Price check: Games Workshop $44 | Barnes & Noble $45
Read moreRead less▼
This frankly enormous tome combines legendary Warhammer author Graham McNeill's entire Sigmar trilogy into one book (and even squeezes a few short stories in too). It tells the origin story of the God-King himself, making it a foundational story for both the Warhammer Fantasy and Age of Sigmar settings.
Key specs: Paperback | 944 pages | Written by Graham McNeill
Price check: Barnes & Noble $25
Read moreRead less▼
Though too often overlooked, the Age of Sigmar setting is overflowing with great lore and stories these days. Case in point, Neave Blacktalon is one of the most badass new Warhammer characters in years—a Stormcast Eternal assassin and Sigmar's most determined hunter. This novel teams her up with her own cutthroat crew and unleashes her on the forces of Chaos.
Key specs: Paperback | 336 pages | Written by Lianne Mercial
Price check: Barnes & Noble $17.99 | Games Workshop $17.99
Read moreRead less▼
I have to admit I haven't read any of R.S. Wilt's work yet—he's relatively new to the world of Warhammer novels. He's certainly got relevant experience for this Astra Militarum novel, however, given that he's an actual retired US Army officer! Final Deployment follows the Tempestus Scions (old heads will know them as Storm Troopers), the most elite of the Imperium's footsloggers, into a brutal civil war.
Key specs: Paperback | 368 pages | Written by R.S. Wilt
Price check: Barnes & Noble $17.99
Read moreRead less▼
Veteran sci-fi writer Steve Lyons (we all read his Doctor Who novels back in the 1990s, right? Just me?) tells a tale of Warhammer 40,000's most absurdly grimdark regiment: the morbid Death Korps of Krieg. The story's brought to life by narrator Timothy Watson, whose voice you'll recognise from videogames such as Dragon Age: Origins, Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, and about a billion others.
Key specs: Audiobook | 9 hours 33 minutes | Written by Steve Lyons | Narrated by Timothy Watson
Price check: Amazon $7.19 | Games Workshop $39.99
Read moreRead less▼
Here you go, one last one—and it's another from Gav Thorpe. Released earlier this year, The High Kâhl's Oath delves into Warhammer 40,000's newest faction, the Votann (if you're as old as me, you might recognise them as a reboot of the ancient Squats). With their advanced technology and AI-driven society, these space dwarves are like a sort of mirror to the Imperium, offering a look at the path humanity could have taken if it didn't get snared in dogma, stagnancy, and blowing up everyone who looks at them funny.
Key specs: Paperback | 352 pages | Written by Gav Thorpe
Price check: Games Workshop $17.99 | Barnes & Noble $17.99
👉Shop all the Cyber Monday Warhammer book deals👈
1. Best gaming chair: Secretlab Titan Evo
2. Best gaming desk: Secretlab Magnus Pro XL
3. Best gaming headset: Razer BlackShark V3
4. Best gaming keyboard: Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 Wireless
5. Best gaming mouse: Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro
6. Best PC controller: GameSir G7 Pro
7. Best steering wheel: Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel
8. Best microphone: Shure MV6 USB Gaming Microphone
9. Best webcam: Elgato Facecam MK.2
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Formerly the editor of PC Gamer magazine (and the dearly departed GamesMaster), Robin combines years of experience in games journalism with a lifelong love of PC gaming. First hypnotised by the light of the monitor as he muddled through Simon the Sorcerer on his uncle’s machine, he’s been a devotee ever since, devouring any RPG or strategy game to stumble into his path. Now he's channelling that devotion into filling this lovely website with features, news, reviews, and all of his hottest takes.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.