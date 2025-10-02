With AI datacenters gobbling up all the memory, a 2 TB SSD deal for just 4.5₵ per GB might not make it to Black Friday

Save $16 Klevv CRAS C910 | 2TB: was $105.99 now $89.99 at Newegg At just 4.5₵ per GB, this is the cheapest 2 TB NVMe drive you're going to be jamming into either your PC or PS5. And this is most definitely a drive you'll be buying because of budgetary concerns rather than performance ones, as it is most definitely not the quickest. It is, however, fast enough to be a capacious secondary storage option for either your desktop or laptop. Use promo code EPE678 to get the full discount. Key specs: PCIe 4.0 | 5,000 MB/s read | 4,800 MB/s write | 1400 TBW endurance | removeable heatshield Price check: Amazon $99.99 | Walmart $99.99

You can get real bogged down in chasing performance numbers when it comes to the best SSDs for gaming, but almost any PCIe 4.0 drive of today will deliver gaming load times and asset streaming performance that will see you right in pretty much any gaming task you throw its way. Honestly, capacity is king, and with that inevitably it's all about price per gigabyte.

And they don't come any cheaper than this current Newegg SSD deal on the Klevv CRAS C910 2 TB drive. Rubbish name, middling relative performance, bargain price. So long as you use the $10 discount code, EPE678, when you checkout, you'll get the Klevv SSD for just $90.

That makes it a rather spectacular 4.5₵ per GB.

You may not have heard of the Klevv brand itself, but its parent, Essencore, is part of the SK Group, and that means, while its memory might have a name that barely tickles your neurons, it's all built from decent SK Hynix stock. So, inside the Klevv SSD are SK Hynix NAND memory modules, in 3D TLC configuration, though there is no extra DRAM cache to speak of.

If you just want to rock this capacious drive as a data or game library storage, then that's not going to be an issue at all. And even if you did want to use it as a creator, transferring huge 4K video files around, it's only going to be a little slower than one with an extra portion of cache. But you will have to pay the extra for that.

The Realtek controller it uses is even less of a known quantity, but with general read/write performance of 5,000 and 4,800 MB/s, respectively, it's not the fastest PCIe 4.0 drive on the planet, but it's still not exactly a slow coach if you've come from either SATA or a Gen 3 SSD. And, realistically, in-game you're not going to materially notice the difference between this and something like the equally DRAM-less Crucial P310, the cheapest PCIe 4.0 drive bumping up against the theoretical performance limits of the interface.

At this end of the market, though, all I really care about is the price to capacity ratio, and this Klevv drive is nailing that at this pretty impressive price. Which is definitely something to consider, given all of the noise around memory right now is about increased scarcity driven by the monster of AI gobbling up every sliver of NAND and DRAM on the planet like the greedy so-and-so it is.

The big memory makers are warning of memory shortages, and with memory shortages come price hikes. Of course, the memory makers could increase manufacturing, but they've been stung by that before, where bubbles burst and they were left with a whole lot of stock they had to sell cheap. High costs and tight supply work far more in their favor...

In short, don't expect to see prices dropping significantly over the next month and into Black Friday. I doubt we'll see a 2 TB drive dropping this low on the regular.