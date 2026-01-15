Save $179.99 MSI/Team Group T-Force Delta / B580 Gaming Plus: was $459.98 now $279.99 at Newegg Considering just how expensive DDR5 memory kits are now, this is a ridiculously low price when you account for the fact that you're getting a decent AM5 motherboard too. Key specs: 16 GB DDR5-6000 CL38 | B850 | 4x PCIe slots | 3x M.2 slots | 8x rear IO USB ports

While checking out PC component deals, I was hoping to see if there was any chance of bagging a DDR5 memory kit for a sensible amount of money. The best I could find is Team Group's 16 GB DDR5-6000 CL38 T-Force Delta RGB set for $180 at Newegg (as long as you use the NYCF367 promo code).

But then I spotted something even better. The same memory kit, but in black rather than white, and bundled with an MSI B580 Gaming Plus WiFi motherboard—All for the nice sum of $280 at Newegg.

That's equivalent to paying $100 for the mobo, which typically retails for $210 at Newegg or Amazon, or just $70 for the RAM. Basically what the kit used to cost before the 32 GB horsemen of the RAMpocalypse came crashing over us.

Team Group's kit has the ideal transfer rate for AMD Ryzen setups (6000 MT/s), and while the CAS latency is a bit on the low side (38 cycles), it's perfectly fine to live with. I've used one of these kits before, in a build for a family member, and they switch into overclocked EXPO mode with no problems whatsoever.

As for the motherboard, that's pretty decent, too. MSI's B580 Gaming Plus WiFi isn't designed to be used for overclocking the transistors clean out of your CPU. Instead, it's just aimed at being a solid platform to expand your PC with.

For example, there are four PCIe expansion slots (Gen 5 x16, Gen 4 x4, and two Gen 3 x1), plus three M.2 slots for SSDs (Gen5 x4, Gen 4 x4, and Gen 4 x2). On the rear IO panel, you'll find eight USB ports, which is typical for B580 boards, though none of them are USB4 (which is also normal for this kind of motherboard).

Three of them are rated to 10 Gbps, one at 5 Gbps, and the rest are USB 2.0 (i.e. donkey slow). Not brilliant, but not terrible, either. Still, you do get a built-in Wi-Fi 7 module, and that's well worth investing in, as I discovered myself last year.

While us mere mortals can't do anything about DRAM prices, bundles like this one go a long way towards keeping the cost of being a PC gamer in the realms of affordability. Let's hope we see more like these in the months to come.