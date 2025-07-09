You always need more storage and at under $0.05 per GB these 2 TB Prime Day SSDs are a real bargain

As PC gaming has gotten to be ever more of a storage-intensive resource hog, with games regularly coming out with triple digit GB storage demands, you can never have enough SSD space in your gaming PC. Thankfully, while prices haven't dropped down to the super low point they hit a few years ago, Prime Day represents a great time to upgrade your storage for a bargain price.

These three SSDs all offer plenty of fast storage for either just under $0.05 per GB or dead-on that price/capacity ratio. I've been digging around all morning trying to find cheaper drives to jam into your PC, and these are the best I can find.

And, y'know what, I think they're pretty good. Now, you might not be able to stick your entire Steam library on a 2 TB SSD (sorry Joshua), but you've got a much better chance of being able to stick a good chunk of it on a 4 TB one...

$0.05 per GB SSD deals

Silicon Power UD90 | 2 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 5,000 MB/s read | 4,800 MB/s write | $131.97 $92.97 at B&H Photo (save $39)

You might not know Silicon Power from Samsung, but this SSD is well-received by our friends at Tom's Hardware. It offers plenty of speed for a Steam library expansion but with a meager cost per gigabyte of just over four cents. It's not the fastest SSD out there, though. Price check: Newegg $92.99 | Amazon $102.97

Crucial P310 2280 | 2 TB | PCIe 4.0 | Up to 7,100 MB/s read | up to 6,000 MB/s write | $129.19 $93.99 at Amazon (save $35.11)

This budget SSD is packing in a lot of space for just under $0.05 per GB, and while it might be QLC memory and comes without DRAM cache, it's still an impressively quick drive for the money, with strong sequential performance. Price check: Crucial $136.99 | Newegg: $129.58

For my money, the Crucial is my pick of these two. The P310 might be a touch more expensive (by $1) but the extra sequential performance is worth the extra buck.

When we reviewed the 1 TB Crucial P310 recently, Zak was genuinely impressed with the level of PCIe 4.0 sequential performance that the drive offered, and was only a little disappointed by the fact that equivalent TLC-based SSDs weren't much more expensive.

That's a fact at 1 TB, but as soon as you move to 2 TB or even 4 TB, it's a lot harder to find TLC drives for the same money, and you will have less issues with sustained performance from the QLC memory in the Crucial drive when it can use more of its NAND flash as pseudo cache in lieu of actual DRAM cache.

What you can't get away from is the fact that QLC does inherently have lower endurance ratings than TLC memory. But it will still take you a long time and a lot of complete fill/erase cycles to run your QLC drive down.

Crucial P310 2280 | 4 TB | PCIe 4.0 | Up to 7,100 MB/s read | up to 6,000 MB/s write | $333.99 $199.99 at Amazon (save $134)

This budget SSD is packing in a lot of space for just under $0.05 per GB, and while it might be QLC memory and comes without DRAM cache, it's still an impressively quick drive for the money, with strong sequential performance. Price check: Crucial $273.99 | Newegg: $275.95

And if you want some more space, for dead-on $0.05 per GB you can grab the 4 TB Crucial P310. Honestly, for a shade under $200, that's a great price for an absolutely monster SSD.