Anthropic had a 'productive and constructive' meeting with White House officials after the preview release of its new cybersecurity-challenging AI model

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Best friends again?

Dario Amodei, co-founder and chief executive officer of Anthropic, at Bloomberg House during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. The annual Davos gathering of political leaders, top executives and celebrities runs from Jan. 19-23. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images
(Image credit: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)