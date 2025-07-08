I have a sick urge to install all 1,400 of my Steam games, so it's time to pick up a few TB of Prime Day Samsung SSD storage at its lowest-ever price

Samsung 990 Evo Plus | 1 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,150 MB/s read | 6,300 MB/s write | $74.99 $66.49 at Amazon (save $8.50)

Samsung's relatively new 990 Evo Plus range has a lot going for it (check out our review) but its launch price was too high. This deal goes a long way to rectify that but for a DRAM-less SSD, it's still a bit pricey. If you're a fan of Samsung's excellent Magician software, then it's worth considering, but there are SSDs for less money that are just as good. Price check: Newegg $79.99

I have too many games. In fairness, so do you. But with 1,400+ entries in my Steam library, something went dramatically wrong in my life at some point and all I can do now is attempt to contain the damage. For example, by installing as many of them as possible onto a single SSD. Not to play them ever. Just to scroll through the list every now and then and marvel at my hoard like Smaug.

And what luck: the Samsung 990 Evo Plus SSD is currently at its best price in all recorded history for Amazon Prime Day (which is actually several days; capitalism obliterates meaning). The 1 TB version is $66 while the 4 TB version—if you really wanna make some choices—is $235. The 2 TB gumstick is $120, though, and I reckon that's the sweet spot.

I've always been a bit of a Samsung loyalist when it comes to SSDs, even though PCG's own recommendation for the best gaming SSD is currently a WD Black SN7100. They've just never let me down, and the trusty 2 TB 970 Evo (20 worse than the 990, QED) in my machine at the moment has been a reliable workhorse for all the years I've owned it. The destrier of drives.

When we covered the drive in our Samsung 990 Evo Plus review, we scored it a modest 74%. Here's the thing, though: its standard price was a big part of that.

At its MSRP of $90, the 1 TB stick just didn't make much sense compared to other drives you could pick up for the same price. But with Big Jeff Bezos slashing those prices down like this? Suddenly the 990 Evo Plus is a card with a reason to be.

It's hardly a slouch, either. Our testing yielded 7,071 MB/s on the read and 5,944 MB/s on the write, although it left something to be desired with just 68 MB/s on the read and 232 MB/s on the write in our random 4K performance testing.

Still, like I said: Samsung's never let me down in my long career of putting too many games on too few drives. If you're looking for somewhere to stuff all those bundles you picked up and never played, you could do much worse.