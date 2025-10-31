While some SSD prices surge ahead of Black Friday, this Nextorage 2 TB drive is now only $130

Black Friday is nearly upon us. Falling on November 28 this year, now is not only the perfect time for a gentle reminder to be kind to your fellow retail workers this winter, but also a few words about SSD pricing. Over the coming weeks, we're bound to see prices surge upwards so that they can plummet down during the big sales events this November—but it turns out that's not always the case.

In my regular travels, I sniffed out this deep discount on the Nextorage Japan 2 TB NEM-PAC internal SSD. Usually $181, Newegg has sliced the price down to $130.

Not to be confused with the double-sided SSD that Jeremy loved in his Nextorage NEM-PA 2TB review, the NEM-PAC with-a-C is a single-sided drive that offers a slightly slower write speed and a slightly faster read speed. Still, with an advertised read/write speed of 7,400 MB/s/6,400 MB/s, the NEM-PAC is downright fast for a Gen 4 SSD.

What the NEM-PAC also has going for it is its sleek profile, even with the included heatsink strapped to it. This form factor means it's easy to slot into a variety of setups, from your gaming PC to—heaven forbid—your PlayStation 5 console.

That said, installing this into your gaming laptop isn't supported, sorry. The heatsink simply makes it too bulky for one thing, and Nextorage would rather you didn't disassemble that. Yes, I know the screws are right there, but for your warranty's sake—not to mention what a sticky situation you could get into with all of the thermal paste inside—I would suggest you leave the heatsink well alone.

Anyway, returning to the subject of the curvy white box, it's interesting to note that Nextorage itself was founded in 2019 by a bunch of ex-Sony memory engineers, leaving me fairly confident that this SSD will make itself at home wherever you slot it in. The 5-year warranty from Nextorage also doesn't hurt!

Still, even as a slightly older PCIe 4.0 drive, the Nextorage NEM-PAC 2TB SSD won't leave you wanting on performance at this price point. And as far as I'm concerned, with Game of the Year season just over the horizon, this flash deal has come at exactly the right time.