This itty bitty SSD is perfect for upgrading your handheld gaming PC storage and it's over $100 off in an early Prime Day deal

Let's face it, the majority of gaming handhelds just don't come with enough storage. The cheapest version of the original Steam Deck cam with a measly 64 GB. That's not even enough for a single big-budget game, in some cases. Luckily, upgrading that storage is an easy process.

If you're looking for a tiny drive to get an extra 2 TB worth of storage out of your gaming handheld, the Crucial P310 is $122 at Amazon right now, which is a saving of just under $120.

It's a single-sided M.2 PCIe 4.0 drive, which means it's compatible with a whole host of gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck OLED and Asus ROG Ally and should even work in a traditional gaming PC, assuming you have a heatsink in your motherboard.

We reviewed this exact model and storage size this time last year, and we priced its pricing, sequential performance, and how it handles 4K. Unfortunately, sequential performance isn't that relevant to how your device will handle games, so it's a drive that does very well in something you may not use all that much.

In our tests, we saw read and write speeds of seven and six GB/s, which is solid even at full price. In Final Fantasy XIV's Shadowbringer storage benchmark, though, it did just okay at 8.1 seconds. You likely won't notice all that big a performance lag against more expensive drives, especially when you're playing from the comfort of your sofa, but it's still not the best you can get for your handheld should you care about performance above all else.

At full price, you may not need a drive for this, which performs well in a lot of tests that aren't specific to gaming, but at just under half off, getting 2 TB of storage in your gaming handheld $120 is a great deal, and a great way of getting just a little bit more out of your device.

If you're like me and find yourself afraid of deleting games, just in case you finally find the time to start them, and therefore don't have room for big games when they come out, you should probably stop doing that. If you're also like me and refuse to stop, getting a good bit more storage in the handheld should make it a little easier to prep for that ever-growing backlog.