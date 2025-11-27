Your gaming desk is a sacred thing, so spilling liquid, dropping crumbs, and draping wires all over it can ruin your gaming space. Luckily, good wireless gear is only getting more reasonably priced over time, and Black Friday is a great time to make that upgrade.

There are plenty of ways to go wireless, like grabbing something with a charging stand to look pretty and get topped up without hanging over your desk or shoving such a big battery in it that you only charge it once a month. As well as this, we have to factor in price too. That's why we have picked out the best gaming gear at different price points for when you finally clear up some of those cables.

The Collection

The details

Wireless Save $74.36 HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless: was $199.99 now $125.63 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ I think I can convince you this is a headset well worth looking at with one bite of the cherry—300-hour battery life. Yep, that's not a typo. To this day, the longest-lasting gaming headset we've ever tested, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless isn't just a one-trick pony, as it also sounds great and is remarkably comfortable to boot. The mic is merely average, but otherwise, it's a superstar. Key specs: 40 mm drivers | 20-20,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | 300-hour battery life Price check: Best Buy $130.99

Save $26.80 EarFun Air Pro 4: was $79.99 now $53.19 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If you're looking for a cheap pair of earbuds with some premium specs, the EarFun Air Pro 4 are much better than the name might suggest. They sound great and have excellent battery life, though the lack of a 2.4 GHz mode is a slight disappointment. Bluetooth with Game Mode is good enough, though. Key specs: 10 mm drivers | 52-hour battery life | 20 Hz - 22 kHz

Save $10 Gamakay x NaughShark NS68: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ An 8 KHz polling rate, Hall effect switches, rapid trigger, and nice double-shot PBT keycaps. To think you can get all of this, and a pretty unique aesthetic for just $40, makes the geeky hardware kid in me very happy. The Gamakay x NaughShark NS68 is noticeably a cheaper keyboard in feel, but those internals truly are phenomenal. Key specs: Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz and wired | 8 KHz | Hall effect

Save $20 Corsair Sabre V2 Pro | 36 g: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ This is the absolute best lightweight gaming mouse on the market right now. It's incredibly light at just 36 g, and somehow it's achieved this with nary a hole in sight. Apart from this, it's pretty barebones, but a good sensor and light weight is all that's needed for some seriously competitive FPS gameplay, and this mouse delivers on both fronts. Key specs: 33K sensor | wireless | 36 g weight | 70-hr battery

GameSir Nova Lite: $15.99 at Walmart Read more Read less ▼ It's incredible to think you can spend so little and get a stick drift-resistant wireless controller that doesn't completely suck. Luckily for the GameSir Nova Lite, it does all of the above and manages to feel good and light in the hands, too. Key specs: Wired / wireless (Bluetooth and 2.4 Ghz) | Asymmetric | 309 g Price check: Amazon $19.74