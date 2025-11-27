Sick of cables? Here's the best wireless PC tech we recommend from this year's Black Friday gaming deals
Declutter that desk.
Your gaming desk is a sacred thing, so spilling liquid, dropping crumbs, and draping wires all over it can ruin your gaming space. Luckily, good wireless gear is only getting more reasonably priced over time, and Black Friday is a great time to make that upgrade.
There are plenty of ways to go wireless, like grabbing something with a charging stand to look pretty and get topped up without hanging over your desk or shoving such a big battery in it that you only charge it once a month. As well as this, we have to factor in price too. That's why we have picked out the best gaming gear at different price points for when you finally clear up some of those cables.
The details
I think I can convince you this is a headset well worth looking at with one bite of the cherry—300-hour battery life. Yep, that's not a typo. To this day, the longest-lasting gaming headset we've ever tested, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless isn't just a one-trick pony, as it also sounds great and is remarkably comfortable to boot. The mic is merely average, but otherwise, it's a superstar.
Key specs: 40 mm drivers | 20-20,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | 300-hour battery life
If you're looking for a cheap pair of earbuds with some premium specs, the EarFun Air Pro 4 are much better than the name might suggest. They sound great and have excellent battery life, though the lack of a 2.4 GHz mode is a slight disappointment. Bluetooth with Game Mode is good enough, though.
Key specs: 10 mm drivers | 52-hour battery life | 20 Hz - 22 kHz
An 8 KHz polling rate, Hall effect switches, rapid trigger, and nice double-shot PBT keycaps. To think you can get all of this, and a pretty unique aesthetic for just $40, makes the geeky hardware kid in me very happy. The Gamakay x NaughShark NS68 is noticeably a cheaper keyboard in feel, but those internals truly are phenomenal.
Key specs: Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz and wired | 8 KHz | Hall effect
This is still the absolute best gaming keyboard overall, and right now it's at a cracking price. You're getting excellent typing feel, stellar gaming performance, sound dampening that actually works, and a build quality that stands well above most of the competition.
Key specs: Numpad | Wireless | Hot-swappable mechanical switches
We gave this mouse an 85% in our review just earlier this year, praising its very low weight, huge battery life, and super-responsive feel. It doesn't have quite as many fun extras as competitors and can be a bit of a fingerprint magnet, but it is a super solid choice at just $70.
Key specs: Wireless | 26,000 DPI | Symmetrical
This is the absolute best lightweight gaming mouse on the market right now. It's incredibly light at just 36 g, and somehow it's achieved this with nary a hole in sight. Apart from this, it's pretty barebones, but a good sensor and light weight is all that's needed for some seriously competitive FPS gameplay, and this mouse delivers on both fronts.
Key specs: 33K sensor | wireless | 36 g weight | 70-hr battery
It's incredible to think you can spend so little and get a stick drift-resistant wireless controller that doesn't completely suck. Luckily for the GameSir Nova Lite, it does all of the above and manages to feel good and light in the hands, too.
Key specs: Wired / wireless (Bluetooth and 2.4 Ghz) | Asymmetric | 309 g
Though a little on the narrower side, this well-balanced controller remains comfortable to play through long sessions. A 20-hour battery life, plus the option to game while you charge (even without using the included dock), ensures this gamepad won't leave you high and dry when you need it most.
Key specs: TMR sticks | Hall effect triggers | Swappable ABXY Buttons | Charging dock | 2.4 G wireless | 20h battery
James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.
