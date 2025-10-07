Refresh your entire PC gaming setup for less than $120 this Prime Day, including a gaming keyboard, mouse, controller and headset

If money's tight and you're currently hunting through the Amazon October Prime Day sales for a bargain, I've got some really good news for you. It's possible to refresh your entire gaming peripheral setup for less than $120, and you don't have to spend you hard-earned cash on lesser gear to do it.

I've rounded up a gaming keyboard, mouse, controller and headset for a relatively tiny sum, which means you can finally throw those old and busted gaming peripherals straight in the trash where they belong. Life's too short for rubbish gaming gear, so do yourself a favor and check out these bargain beauties.

Gamakay x NaughShark

Save $8.60 Gamakay x NaughShark NS68 | 65%: was $42.99 now $34.39 at Amazon This is our absolute fave budget gaming keyboard right now, and even when it's not on sale it's still a great value pick. Luckily, it also happens to be at its lowest ever price. It might be dinky, but it packs Hall effect switches under some nice PBT keycaps, so you can make use of all the rapid trigger your heart desires. Key specs: Wired | 8 KHz | Hall effect | Hot swappable

Kicking things off with a keeb, the Gamakay x NaughShark NS68 (an incredibly silly name, I know) is remarkably good for the cash. It's got Hall effect switches, PBT keycaps, and surprisingly good software—all features we expect to see on premium keyboards, never mind budget ones.

It's a compact 65% board, though, so no numpad for you. Still, small keebs are the order of the day at the moment, as a tiny chassis means there's more room for you to swing your mouse around wildly in The Finals. So I'm told, at least.

Razer Basilisk V3

Save $30 Razer Basilisk V3 | Wired: was $69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon This might not be quite as alluring as the Pro version, but with the regular Basilisk V3 you're getting that lovely comfy shape, hyperscroll wheel, and RGB lighting. The RGB on this particular mouse is gorgeous, too—a nice underglow. Key specs: Wired | 26K DPI | 11 buttons | Hyperscroll wheel | RGB

It's still genuinely astonishing to me that you can pick up a brilliant Razer gaming mouse for just $40—although it's a wired model, so you'll have to be immune to the so-called dragging effect of a cable.

Which, let's face it, most of us are. Don't listen to naysayers who protest that a cable holds you back, as it really doesn't. Plus, it means no connection issues to worry about, and this mouse is incredibly well-featured otherwise.

It comes with a plethora of programmable buttons, a very good sensor, and a nice scrollwheel for quick weapon-swapping. Even RGB lighting is on the table here, which is great to see at this price.

8BitDo Ultimate 2C

Save $19.42 8BitDo Ultimate 2C wireless controller: was $29.99 now $10.57 at Amazon The Switch Pro-style design here is perhaps better suited to smaller palms, but you're unlikely to find another Hall Effect controller anywhere near as cheap. If pink and gold really isn't for you, though, the entire suite of affordably-priced colourways is worth a second look. Key specs: Hall Effect joysticks and triggers | USB-C | 2.4 GHz wireless dongle | Remappable extra bumpers | 1,000 Hz Polling rate

I mean, do I really need to write anything here? Oh, go on then—the 8BitDo Ultimate 2C is a fantastic gaming controller, here in a pleasant peach colorway for $11.

Yeah, I'll let that sink in for a minute. It's a wireless gaming controller for around half what I paid for my last cinema ticket, and trust me, you'll have more fun with one of these. It's got a bit of a mushy dpad, and it's a little small in the hands, but otherwise this is a fine gaming peripheral for frankly silly money. I wouldn't even think twice about it for this amount of cash.

Razer BlackShark V2 X

Save $27 Razer BlackShark V2 X | Wired: was $59.99 now $32.99 at Best Buy A stone cold classic at this point, the Razer BlackShark V2 X delivers a huge whack of everything you might want in a wired gaming headset for a very reasonable price. For a mere $33, you're getting 50 mm titanium drivers, a good microphone, comfy memory foam earpads, and a green cable. Yes, a green cable. Worth the price alone, if you ask me. Key specs: 50mm drivers | 20-20,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wired Price check: Amazon $39.99

The Razer BlackShark V2 X is a brilliant gaming headset—and such a stalwart of our deals pages, it's like finding an old friend at this point. It's got 50 mm titanium drivers that sound genuinely good, which is more than I can say for most other gaming headsets at this price, and it's about as comfy as you'll find for south of $100.

Take it from someone who's tested a ton of super-cheap cans—this model stands head and shoulders over nearly all of them. It's a bit of a looker, too, and the perfect way to round out our sub-$110 roundup. Cheap but more than cheerful, every one.

