The latest Intel Panther Lake CPU leak details next-gen Core Ultra 300 range with high-performance graphics restricted to a new 'X' model line
Our first taste of Intel's 18A silicon is approaching fast.
A new leak detailing what appears to be the full next-gen Intel Panther Lake mobile CPU range has emerged. The big news is a top tier of Intel Core Ultra X 300 chips to sit above the regular Core Ultra 300 series. It is only these "X" branded chips that will reportedly get Panther Lake's most powerful Xe3 integrated graphics.
The full-spec Panther Lake models, therefore, will reportedly be configured with four Performance cores and eight Efficient cores in the CPU chiplet. They will be complemented by a further four Efficient cores in the so-called low-power island on the SoC die for a grand total of 16 CPU cores.
According to this new leak, this new upper tier of Panther Lake chips will be branded Intel Core Ultra X300. So, by way of example, the top chip is said to be the Intel Core Ultra 9 X388H.
Arguably the most exciting element of the new chip for PC gaming, however, is the new Xe3-spec iGPU, also known as Celestial. The new "X" branded models reportedly get 12 graphics cores. That's a significant upgrade from Intel's current most powerful integrated graphics in its Lunar Lake laptop chips. They have eight graphics cores based on the older Xe2 architecture, otherwise codenamed Battlemage.
Just the upgrade from eight to 12 iGPU cores is a 50% boost. But Celestial is expected to be more performant per iGPU core than Battlemage. So, the overall performance uptick could be very substantial indeed. As things stand, Lunar Lake's Battlemage iGPU is pretty competitive with AMD's competing Strix Point APU.
All of which means, Panther Lake could very well be the fastest laptop and handheld chip when it arrives. Well, that's if you exclude AMD's monstrous Strix Halo APU, which is very expensive and power hungry, and is really designed for running AI applications locally and content creation, not gaming.
There are said to be four CPU models in the new "X" range. Three have the same CPU core and iGPU configuration, while an entry-level Core Ultra 5 model is downgraded to a 12-core CPU with four P cores, four E cores and four LPE cores, plus 10 rather than 12 iGPU cores.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Model
CPU cores
iGPU cores
Intel Core Ultra 9 X388H
4P, 8E, 4LPE
12 Xe3
Intel Core Ultra 7 X368H
4P, 8E, 4LPE
12 Xe3
Intel Core Ultra 7 X358H
4P, 8E, 4LPE
12 Xe3
Intel Core Ultra 5 X338H
4P, 4E, 4LPE
10 Xe3
Intel Core Ultra 9 375H
4P, 8E, 4LPE
4 Xe3
Intel Core Ultra 9 355H
4P, 8E, 4LPE
4 Xe3
Intel Core Ultra 9 345H
4P, 8E, 4LPE
4 Xe3
Intel Core Ultra 9 325H
4P, 4E, 4LPE
4 Xe3
Intel Core Ultra 7 360U
4P, 0E, 4LPE
4 Xe3
Intel Core Ultra 7 350U
4P, 0E, 4LPE
4 Xe3
Intel Core Ultra 7 340U
4P, 0E, 4LPE
4 Xe3
Intel Core Ultra 7 320U
2P, 0E, 4LPE
4 Xe3
Below these "X" chips will sit two further ranges of Panther Lake CPUs. The first is what you might call a mainstream Panther Lake range with the same CPU core configurations as the "X" range but just four Xe3 iGPU cores.
Then there's the ultra low-power "U" range which gets a CPU with four P cores and four LPE cores, but no E cores. Those chips also make do with just four Xe3 iGPU cores. Of course, Panther Lake will be the first chip to use Intel's new 18A node, albeit it's not yet clear whether all models will use 18A, or just selected variants.
Ultimately, it's those new "X" models with the 12-core iGPU we want to get our hands on. They're a really exciting prospect as potential handheld gaming chips. 50%-plus more gaming performance in a handheld could be very sweet indeed. Intel says Panther Lake will be in mass production later this year, but we're not expecting to be able to buy laptops and handhelds with the new chip until at least early 2026.
1. RTX 5060 laptop | Lenovo LOQ 15 | $810 (save $490)
2. 1 TB SSD | Lexar NM790 | $66 (save $24)
3. Gaming chair | Corsair TC100 Relaxed | $160 (save $110)
4. 4K OLED monitor | MSI MAG | $750 (save $150)
5. GPU | ASRock RX 9070 XT | $640
👉Check out our full list of deals👈
Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.