As a card-carrying display fetishist, screens with everything—or should that be on everything—is an idea I can get behind. But this new GPU support bracket with its own screen, well, it's flirting with satire, surely.

Nevertheless, give it up for the Zalman ZM-VS3 DS GPU Holder (via Videocardz), available to suit both white and black PC case colourways. It is, as I said, a GPU support bracket with its own compact display.

Zalman isn't quoting any specs for the display, other than revealing that it's an LCD, which is a pity. But I'm going to guesstimate it's about 2.5 inches across and three-quarters of an inch high.

The listed specs do include 5V three-pin ARGB connectivity for controlling the ZM-VS3 DS's RGB lighting strip and USB 2.0 for hooking the display directly to a motherboard USB header, which is either kinda neat or suboptimal if you think absorbing an entire header for one tiny display limits your broader USB connectivity options.

Whatever, Zalman ZM-VS3 DS comes with software to drive the display, but it seems like the output is basically fixed and restricted to just showing CPU and GPU temps, plus the time.

The display is located on an adjustable hinge, allowing you to tweak the angle for better visibility, depending on how your PC case is situated. Speaking of adjustability, the bracket itself is fully configurable for width and height in order to support graphics cards of various sizes, including dual-slot and triple-slot boards.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Zalman) (Image credit: Zalman) (Image credit: Zalman)

If the non-configurable display output seems like a missed opportunity, it's likely down to the price, which is surprisingly low. Videocardz says the Zalman ZM-VS3 DS is on sale in South Korea for the equivalent of just $12.

Personally, I'd probably pair it with a Lian Li Vector V200 case, which has its own 8.8-inch screen. Maybe I'd also throw in Lian Li's Hydroshift II LCD Curve, an AIO liquid CPU cooler with a curved display on a motorised mount.

Wait, maybe that should be the Borg-like Thermaltake Minecube 360 Ultra ARGB Sync, an AIO cooler with four screens. Gah. One large curved and motorised screen versus four plain-ole square screens. Quite the conundrum.

Anywho, in an age where smelting your own precious metal ore is probably more cost-effective than securing even a single PC memory chip, it's comforting to know that you can add an extra screen to your PC for a mere 12 bucks. Ultimately, the question is why, the question is why not?