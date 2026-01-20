Zalman heard you like screens, so it put a screen on a GPU support bracket to go with your umpteen other PC case screens

The only thing that's really surprising is the $12 price.

As a card-carrying display fetishist, screens with everything—or should that be on everything—is an idea I can get behind. But this new GPU support bracket with its own screen, well, it's flirting with satire, surely.

Nevertheless, give it up for the Zalman ZM-VS3 DS GPU Holder (via Videocardz), available to suit both white and black PC case colourways. It is, as I said, a GPU support bracket with its own compact display.

If the non-configurable display output seems like a missed opportunity, it's likely down to the price, which is surprisingly low. Videocardz says the Zalman ZM-VS3 DS is on sale in South Korea for the equivalent of just $12.

Personally, I'd probably pair it with a Lian Li Vector V200 case, which has its own 8.8-inch screen. Maybe I'd also throw in Lian Li's Hydroshift II LCD Curve, an AIO liquid CPU cooler with a curved display on a motorised mount.

Wait, maybe that should be the Borg-like Thermaltake Minecube 360 Ultra ARGB Sync, an AIO cooler with four screens. Gah. One large curved and motorised screen versus four plain-ole square screens. Quite the conundrum.

Anywho, in an age where smelting your own precious metal ore is probably more cost-effective than securing even a single PC memory chip, it's comforting to know that you can add an extra screen to your PC for a mere 12 bucks. Ultimately, the question is why, the question is why not?

