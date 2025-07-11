Stop what you're doing right now and look at this bubblegum pink PC case that's at its lowest ever price in the Amazon Prime Day sale at only $140

Thermaltake Tower 300 | Bubble Pink | Micro-ATX Case | 2 x 140 mm PWM fans pre-installed | supports up to 420 mm radiator | $169.99 $139.99 at Amazon (save $30)

A surprisingly roomy Micro-ATX chassis. Though arguably not a beginner-friendly case type, it's striking enough that it may just make you want to give it a go anyway. Good luck!

It's not that I dislike the traditional black colourway for hardware. Take a look at my wardrobe and you'll see that I agree black really does go with everything—especially itself! I only wish there were more colourful options to go along with it in the realm of tech. Granted, these days I've got my wish, though frequently at a premium.

Even when there is a reasonable deal on something a little brighter, it feels like it's often just peripherals as far as the eye can see—like Logitech's fetching and affordable, lightweight gaming mouse, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed. Well, not so for Thermaltake's Tower 300 PC case, which is available in bubble pink for only $140 at Amazon.

Pink on the outside, pastel blue on the inside, it's a winning combination. What's perhaps less of a winner is how fiddly this case can be for those with limited PC building experience; unless you want a challenge, maybe don't pick this up for your first ever build. I love tool-free panels, but they're never as easy to pop on and off as you'd hope. PC building pros, on the other hand, will dig the Tower 300 for being a roomy Micro-ATX case despite its small footprint.

Okay, so your heart is set on a bubblegum build, but you want something that offers a little more wiggle room—what to do? Well, I'm pleased to say the Thermaltake Tower 600, the midtower version of the 300, is also being offered at the cut price of $152 from Amazon. The Tower 600 series is intended for traditional ATX motherboard builds, offering a smidge more room to swing a cat gif on an internal LCD screen.

Thermaltake Tower 600 | Bubble Pink | ATX motherboard, midtower case | 2 x 140 mm PWM fans pre-installed | supports up to 420 mm radiator | $189.99 $151.99 at Amazon (save $38)

A striking colorway and multiple sides of glass panelling mean this midtower case is only ever working its best angles. Mountable both vertically and horizontally thanks to a separately sold stand kit, I just hope you've got the space for it.

And if you love this case's octagonal shape and glass panelling, but aren't especially fussed about either the pink colourway or even building the PC yourself, our Jacob just covered the deal for you. If you've got deep pockets, Zotac is offering pre-built AMD Ryzen 7 9700X/ Nvidia RTX 5080 machines, using the Thermaltake 600 case in black, with A $1,000 discount going for $2,350 via Newegg.

Besides the appealing array of available colours, I really love the one-two punch of these cases' glass panelling and irregular shape. Both the Tower 300 and 600 can be mounted upright or on their side through the use of separately sold, model-specific stand kits that tend to go for a little under $40 on top of the case itself.

That said, even the Micro-ATX Tower 300 case is all odd angles, and I wouldn't rightly know where best to set it up within my cramped home office setup. Hm, maybe I can finally give some of my less-likely-to-melt Miku Hatsune figures currently cluttering my desk a new home inside that surprisingly roomy case. I mean, featuring a colour scheme extremely reminiscent of the Vocaloid's Fortnite appearance, it's a PC case practically made for her.