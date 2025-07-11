Wow, this Logitech mouse is wireless, boasts 200 hours of battery, and is somehow only $30

Logitech G305 Lightspeed | Wireless gaming mouse | Hero sensor | 12K CPI | 5 programmable buttons | 99 g weight | 200 hour battery life | $49.99 $28.48 at Amazon (save $21.51)

Already reasonably priced, who could say no to this charming rodent at a deeply discounted price? Offering precision and durability with buttons rated for 10 million clicks—plus an array of fetching colours—this remains our top budget pick for good reason.

If it's heavy, that must mean it's quality, right? Not so for all things tech—especially if you've got esports ambitions. I mean, I don't; for me, it's actually a stretch for my pinkie to reach the shift key while I'm also pressing WASD, to say nothing of the hit my reaction time has taken now that I'm well and truly into my 30s. Still, I'm not the biggest fan of being weighed down by a sturdy though kinda heavy mouse.

👉Shop ALL the Prime Day deals on Amazon👈

Give me a buttery smooth mousepad and a lightweight mouse any day. I can't promise I'll be making stellar strategic plays with them; I'm much more likely to be pointing-and-clicking my way through a folk horror like The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow or making not-so-cosy cyberpunk cities in Dystopika. But even if it's not esports, the mouse matters—hence why I'm all over this deal on the Logitech G305 Lightspeed, now only $28.48 at Amazon.

We already dug this lightweight rodent enough to give it pride of place as our top budget pick in our best gaming mouse guide. So, a discount on top of an already very reasonable price point wasn't really necessary to get me to tell you why it's great, though it is still welcome. Featuring a version of Logitech's Hero sensor, the G305 Lightspeed offers precision at 12,000 CPI without breaking the bank.

(Image credit: Logitech)

You can adjust the mouse's CPI with the button under the scroll wheel, and the G305 Lightspeed also features five programmable buttons on top of this one. Besides the scroll wheel or your standard left and right click, you've also got two buttons off to the side that right-handed folks will love. However, these are frustratingly out of reach for anyone who's a leftie.

To be completely honest, that's far from the only annoyance. You see, the Logitech G305 Lightspeed is harbouring a dark, internal secret, and that's the fact that, in this here year of our gourd 2025, this wireless mouse is still running on AA batteries.

I mean, you're still getting 200 hours of usage out of this mouse before you have to pop that single AA sucker out, and rechargeable batteries aren't too expensive these days. Plus, swapping batteries means your wireless mouse never has to become temporarily wired in order to charge—and anyway, 200 hours of use handily beats out a lot of the more traditionally rechargeable competition.

Finally, and this is definitely more of a me-thing than anything else, the lilac colourway still costs slightly more at $29.99. A purple peripheral for under 30 bucks isn't bad, but seeing that the black, white, blue, and mint colourways are a whole buck and a bit cheaper annoys me more than it arguably should. Alas, purple problems.