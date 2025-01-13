Hatsune Miku is the icon for Fortnite Festival Season 7, and it might be the collab that finally convinces me to become a rockstar

Fortnite Festival is rolling out Season 7 on January 14, and Epic Games have announced that virtual pop sensation Hatsune Miku is leading the charge. As someone who has actively avoided most things Fortnite, I hate to admit that this might be the thing that lures me in like a siren's song, but it was only a matter of time before it finally sunk its hooks into me.

During the season, you'll be able to unlock a bounty of Hatsune Miku-related rewards through the Music Pass, such as a Miku outfit, themed instruments, and a handful of Jam Tracks. Though some of them are locked behind the premium paid pass. If you already have this pass unlocked, you'll immediately get the Neko Hatsune Miku outfit as a reward, and you can work your way towards the Brite Hatsune Miku Style skin and the M@GICAL☆CURE! LOVE ♥ SHOT! Jam Track available toward the end of the pass.

The skins paired with the matching instruments you can take to the stage are enough to justify the cost of 1,400 V-Bucks to me, which I loathe to admit. You couldn't really ask for more from the collaboration, so everything else just feels like a bonus. Plus, each instrument comes with a very sweet leek charm which I particularly adore.

But if you don't want to pay the pass fee upfront, the rewards will probably be made available in the shop at a later date too. I'm just relieved if I don't seize the opportunity to become a beast at Fortnite Festival now I'll still get the chance to soothe my Miku obsession later down the line. A number of Hatsune Miku rewards will be available in the shop too, in case the pass rewards weren't enough. Throughout the season you'll be able to get ahold of the following:

Hatsune Miku Outfit

Pack-sune Miku Back Bling

Miku Live Emote

Miku Miku Beam Emote

Miku Light Contrail

Hatsune’s Mic-u

Miku’s Beat Drums

“Miku” Jam Track by Anamanaguchi, Hatsune Miku

But Hatsune Miku isn't the only selling point of the season, and there are some additional features coming in v33.20. Four new battle stage modes are being added, so you can get an extra layer of challenge to test your skills with certain instruments. Lead Only, Drums Only, Vocals Only, and Bass Only are the four game modes designed to let you compete with others on a more even playing field rather than with the support of a band, but these modes could also be a great way to practise if you're only confident in limited instruments.

Fortnite Festival Season 7 will come to a close on April 8, so there's plenty of time for you to practise and perfect your Hatsune Miku Jam Tracks and cash out every possible reward on the Music Pass before then. I'm more than ready to accept the fact that this is the thing that is going to get me really into Fortnite Festival. I just hope I don't blow it the second I step foot on stage and feel too embarrassed to play again after pouring everything from my wallet into cute skins.