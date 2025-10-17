Routers don't grab headlines like graphics cards but having a good one in your home can make a world of difference to your digital life

Sometimes, it's hard to get overly excited about a new bit of PC gaming kit. Take the gaming routers, for example. We all use them (and yes, I know it's technically more than just a router—there's a switch and a wireless access point in the box, too), but they just sit on a shelf somewhere or on the floor, getting poked by bored cats. They just do their thing and we rarely give them a moment's thought, until they ruin a Steam download, of course.

I felt very much the same way until I recently reviewed three new devices from TP-Link: two mesh systems, the Deco BE68 and Deco BE25 BE5000, and the Archer BE9700. Using two Intel Core Ultra 200S gaming PCs to test the wireless performance of them, I came away seriously impressed by just how easy they were to set up, how ridiculously quick they were, and perhaps most importantly, how affordable they were compared to the first generation of Wi-Fi 7 gaming routers.

Take the Archer BE9700. You can buy one of those for $200 at Best Buy. That's genuinely very little money for such a capable Wi-Fi 7 router. Heck, you can't even buy a brand-new, semi-decent graphics card for that amount of money.

As someone who's only ever used the router supplied by an ISP over the past decade, I had quite the shock at how much better the BE9700 was than my stock unit. I'm not talking just about raw speed (seeing a 1.1 Gbps Steam download over Wi-Fi in my office was a real eye-opener), but how much better every wireless in my home worked on that router.

No stutters, no hiccups, just peerless connectivity, anywhere in the house. Even the non-Wi-Fi 7 devices were a lot happier with all of the new routers I tested.

So maybe it's time we actually made more of a fuss about routers than we do. Sure, they won't turn your budget gaming PC into an RTX 5090 hot-snottin' monster, but it'll make your digital life just that bit smoother and more enjoyable. That's hardly headline-busting news, but it's a message well worth hearing, nevertheless.