My two favourite wireless gaming headsets are both on sale on Cyber Monday, and I can't recommend them enough

Despite how important it is, sound is an aspect of gaming and PC setups that's too often overlooked. I can tell you right now that something like Arc Raiders and Battlefield 6 (especially with Very Aggressive Listening mode) just aren't the same without a quality pair of audio drivers serenading your ears.

These days, I actually spend most of my time gaming on my Lenovo Legion 9i, one of the best gaming laptops from yesteryear. Able to move my setup between my desk and wherever I want, I'm able to justify having two of the best gaming headsets you can get. Both are wireless and easily portable, so it's just a big excuse, really, but that's besides the point.

Cyber Monday gaming headset deals have blessed us with great discounts on both of my favourite wireless cans, and I can't recommend them enough.

Razer BlackShark V3

Wireless Save $20 Razer BlackShark V3: was $149.99 now $129.99 at Amazon This wireless gaming headset leaves little to be desired. Featuring titanium TriForce drivers, you're getting crisp sound at a very reasonable price. The honking great big volume knob makes it easier than ever to fine-tune your soundscape when things get hectic, too. Key specs: 50 mm drivers | 12 - 28,000 Hz | Closed-back | Wireless | 70 hour battery life

My first port of call is the Razer BlackShark V2—I picked them up last year and absolutely fell in love with the audio quality on offer. But these have all but been replaced by the newer Razer BlackShark V3, which you can currently nab for $130 down from $150 on Amazon.

The titanium TriForce 50mm drivers pump out delicious audio, the massive volume knob makes it easy to adjust with no faff, and you can change stuff like profiles on the back, too. The mic is also very good as far as headset microphones go, and it's detachable if you're wearing them out and about and don't want to look silly.

As you'd imagine, the V3's are better in almost every way, and when I need to upgrade again, this is what I'd go for next. Quite literally my only gripe with both the V2 and the V3 is that you can't rotate the earcups to have them flat on your chest when you have them around your neck. It might just be me who does this, but it's annoying.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3

My other headset is the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3, which you can get for $141 right now on Amazon, just under $60 off, if you buy it in boring old black. I picked these up primarily because they look absolutely stunning in the unique blue and bronze colour scheme (only $9 more and totally worth it), but these headphones also deliver on the audio front. Seriously, the large 60 mm drivers are a joy, and they'll last you a good 80 hours on full charge.

Coming from the Razer BlackShark V2, what surprised me the most about the Stealth 700 is how ridiculously comfortable it is, thanks to the thick cushion on the cups and headband. Why's that surprising? Because it weighs 408 g, which is quite heavy for wireless headphones (the BlackShark V3 weighs 207 g, for context). And yes, you can rotate these earcups to go flat on your chest when you've not got them on your noggin.

While I think the Razer BlackShark V3 is the best wireless headset you can get, and that's what I'd recommend most, if I had to pick just one, I think I'd actually pick the Stealth 700 Gen 3 purely for my love of its unique look and more comfortable fit.