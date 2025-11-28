My life's a mess, but I picked up a set of $16 drawer organisers for Black Friday and now it's only a mess metaphorically

Vtopmart 25 PCS Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers Set: was $19.99 now $16.14 at Amazon Need to sort your entire life out? Well, I can't help. But I can help you organise the enormous volume of cruft you no-doubt have cluttering up your drawer space. This set of drawer organisers has me so chuffed I keep opening my own drawers just to marvel at how neat they are. Yes, I am very lonely. Why do you ask?



Key specs: 25 clear plastic drawer organisers | No CPU but if they had one it'd be great I bet | Frame-rate matches your eyes

Look, the gang and I have been talking and it's time someone said it: you're a mess. Your shelves are heaving, your drawers are overflowing. All the detritus of a long career in screwing with computers has accumulated to the point that, frankly, I'm genuinely scared it will topple over and smother you in the night.

Sorry, I wasn't talking to you, reader. That's what I said to myself approximately two weekends ago, before I completely changed my life* by picking up a set of drawer organisers.

Because, look, if you're the kind of person browsing the pages of PC Gamer dot com for Black Friday deals, odds are you've lived the same kind of life I have. You've tinkered with a lot of PCs and other tech, and your myriad junk drawers prove it—filled with errant wires, weird bits of metal, bags of screws of indeterminate purpose: the evidence of a life spent with one hand in the guts of a PC build.

There's another way: right now, you can pick up the exact same set of 25 drawer organisers that I have—a set of Vtopmart plastic organisers in various sizes—on Amazon, where they're currently 19% off for Black Friday—making them $16 altogether.

It may not be as flashy as some of our other Black Friday gaming deals, but it really is satisfying to give all the cruft in your drawers its own space; to separate it all out and bring order to the chaos of your storage. I mean look, just look at this:

Wowie. And perhaps zowie. (Image credit: Future)

You too could be living this life. Come join me where your charging cables are separated from your pencils are separated from your plug adapters are separated from your various tools. These are the sunlit uplands—you'll never lose a knick-knack again.

Plus it's like the only thing whose price hasn't been jacked up 4000% by AI data centres.

*By 'life' I mean 'drawers'.