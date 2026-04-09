My faithful PC lives right next to me, here on top of my desktop. It goes up and down with my sitting/standing desk, without me having to worry about whether the cables are going to stretch and pull the power at any time. And I can gaze lovingly at its carefully crafted insides, and the Lego D&D characters arrayed within. I can also access the front panel and the touchscreen built into my Hyte Y40 Touch chassis.

This is the way.

And yet, it is not the only way. It's something which has been a source of heated discussion in the office chat, about just where our PCs sit and why that is obviously the ideal placement.

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While we all have our own thoughts about things—and you can read where the PC Gamer writers stand on this topic below—we also want to know what you, the dear PC Gamer reader thinks is the correct, true position for your gaming PC.

Jacob Ridley

You'll hear a lot trash talk from my 'valued' colleagues about where a PC should be placed. They also have dubious opinions on how many monitors one should have and which finger one should use for scrolling on one's mouse. I'd say it's best not to listen to them. The only spot for a gaming PC, providing you don't live in Austin Power's penthouse with shag carpets abound, is the floor.

You don't have to manage your cables much with your case kept away from prying eyes under a desk. Nor do you have to deal with the roar of your fans next to your ears during a 10-hour Deadlock sesh. And, sure, I will admit, my standing desk has caused some issues with my under-desk PC, but nothing that a long cable couldn't fix. A long cable for my monitor's hub. Another for my dock. An extra long DisplayPort… damn it, I just realised they might be onto something.

My cuboid case is simply too large and my desk space too valuable to change things now. I'll simply deal with the inconvenience forever.

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Kara Phillips

My PC is kept on my desktop, mostly because there's no space for it on the floor as under my desk is also home to a very sleepy hedgehog. Plus, I like having everything in close proximity in case I need to change any cables or if I just want to look at the RGB lighting inside the case. I'd have too much empty space on my desk if it was on the floor. It's part of the ship, part of the crew now.

(Image credit: Future)

Elie Gould

My boyfriend and I live in a tiny flat, so space is at a premium. It's for this reason I keep my PC under my desk. But I'm not a monster—it's not just sat on carpet sucking up lint and slowly dying from asphyxiation. Luckily, my boyfriend's step dad is a carpenter by trade and made the both of us a couple of great custom PC stands which means we can keep our PCs tucked out of the way without the fear that they'll randomly catch on fire one day.

James Bentley

My PC lives on the floor, and I live in fear every day of the moment technology rises over us and, I don't know, scolds me lightly for letting the dust get to it for so long. In fairness, I'm not trying to be cruel to my little technological companion. I'm simply lacking space, a little lazy, and not quite bothered to put in the mental effort to actually think about where it should go.