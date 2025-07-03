This B860 motherboard is what I'd pair with a Core Ultra 265K to make a powerful pairing for about $500

Motherboards aren't usually the first component that comes to mind when I think of what really wows me in the visual department. But I'll be damned if the ASRock B860 Steel Legend Wi-Fi doesn't hit me square in the aesthetics cortex (right next to the amygdala), and I'll be even more damned if I don't gush a little over how cool it keeps SSDs.

We already had the B850 Steel Legend Wi-Fi as our pick for a midrange AMD AM5 motherboard, and now we've got its sibling, the B860 Steel Legend Wi-Fi, as our pick for the best budget Intel LGA1851 motherboard (for Core Ultra 200S processors). I know, I know, B850 for AMD and B860 for Intel—motherboard naming schemes are atrocious.

The new addition to our guide offers a ton of features for a downright reasonable price tag, and the wonderful white-and-steel aesthetic is just the icing on the cake, really. The cherry on top of that icing is the cool embrace of the board's M.2 dual-sided cooling (for the first M.2 SSD, at least—the other two that have heatsinks are just single-sided). This cooling keeps PCIe 5.0 drives chilly enough to be actually usable, which is a minor miracle.

And with the Core Ultra 265K dropping below $300 these days, $500-ish for that and this B860 isn't half a bad shout for a new build, I reckon. The Core Ultra 200S series hasn't blown us away, but it's capable and, importantly, much more power-efficient in gaming than Intel's last-gen CPUs.

Now that we've got this B860 listed, our motherboard recommendations cover the whole gamut of current and previous-gen AMD and Intel chips and sockets (yes, even back to AM4).

The quick list