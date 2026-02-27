You’d need to be slightly mad or very rich to own a $700 motherboard, and you should max out your graphics card, SSD and cooling before you did too, Still, if we had that kind of cash left over in our PC budget we’d own this stunning motherboard in a heartbeat.

MSI has had a sizeable gap in its high-end X870E product stack, with its Carbon Wi-Fi option sitting well below the likes of the ultra high-end Godlike models, which now have several variations. The older X670E chipset benefitted from an additional model, the MEG Ace, and it’s this model that finally makes the transition to AMD’s latest high-end chipset in the form of the MEG X870E Ace Max.

Offering more features and added aesthetic tweaks than the Carbon Wi-Fi, but with a substantially lower price tag than the cheapest Godlike models, the MEG X870E Ace Max is an imposing beast bristling with high-end features. These include 10 Gbps Ethernet, dual PCIe 5.0 SSD support and loads of overclocking and tweaking features that will keep you busy for days.

As well as offering the new features of all of MSI’s new Max range of AMD motherboards such as a 64 MB BIOS for new feature and CPU support and independent base clock frequency adjustment with jumpers for on-the-fly tweaking, you get all the other benefits of the flagship X870E chipset and then some.

There are a pair of USB4 Type-C ports and the added bandwidth of this chipset means that the slowest USB ports on the rear I/O panel are USB 3.1 10 Gbps. It has nine of the latter by way of Type-A ports and a further two Type-C offering the same speed too. The front panel Type-C port that hooks up to your case is USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 20 Gbps and even offers 60 W power delivery for fast charging laptops or power banks courtesy of an extra PCIe power connector.

MEG X870E Ace Max specs (Image credit: Future) Socket: AMD Socket AM5

Chipset: AMD X870E

CPU compatibility: AMD Ryzen 7000/8000/9000 desktop

Form factor: ATX

Memory support: DDR5-4800 to DDR5-8400 (OC), up to 256 GB

Storage: 5x M.2, 4x SATA

USB (rear): 2x USB4 Type-C 40 Gbps, 2x USB 3.1 Type-C 10 Gbps, 9x USB 3.1 Type-A 10 Gbps,

Display: 1x HDMI, 2x DisplayPort over Type-C

Networking: Marvell 10G LAN, Wi-Fi 7

Audio: Realtek ALC4082

Price: $699 | £599 | $AU 1,322

The headline feature list is a long one. You get 10 Gbps Ethernet as well as 5 Gbps port, and dual PCIe 5.0 M.2 support, although to run PCIe Gen 5 SSDs the second slot requires the USB 4 Type-C ports to be disabled, while the first slot requires the third PCIe slot to remain empty. However, all M.2 ports are cooled on both sides by heatsinks so SSD temperatures should not be an issue. The onboard audio includes Realtek’s ALC4082 codec as well as an ESS DAC.

The massive VRM heatsinks, which cool an impressive 18+2+1 power delivery, are topped with a large illuminated holographic display and the top M.2 heatsink is equipped with an illuminated Ace logo. Powered up the MEG X870E Ace Max is sure to turn heads. MSI has included all of its DIY features too, such as a GPU release button, tool-free M.2 SSD and heatsink installation and quick-connect aerials for the Wi-Fi 7 module.

Including MSI’s EZ Conn-Cable (V2) which splits a header on the PCB into 3-pin and 4-pin RGB connectors plus a 4-pin fan header, there are nine fan headers in total. The PCB also includes two thermal sensor headers, three more 3-pin ARGB headers, a water cooling system water flow header and voltage measuring points plus power and reset buttons.

(Image credit: Future)

There are more buttons on the rear I/O panel too, including a CMOS clear button, one for USB BIOS Flashback and another called a smart button, which defaults to reset but can be configured to other tasks in the EFI. The EFI itself is generally excellent with an appealing color scheme and layout plus superb fan control.

The software is a little clunky and slow, but you are able to tweak your fans and lighting easily within Windows, albeit often with less granular control than the EFI when it comes to fan speed.

Motherboard benchmarks - AM5 Blender 4.2.0 (junkshop) CPU metrics during system benchmarks Chipset temperature Cinebench 2024 Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p RT Ultra + DLSS Balanced) SSD temperature VRM temperature 7zip 24.07 MSI MEG X870E Ace Max 149 NZXT N9 X870E 148 Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite WiFi Ice 150 ASRock X870 Nova WiFi 148 ASRock Phantom Gaming B850I Lightning Wi-Fi 147 ASRock B850 Steel Legend Wi-Fi 149 MSI MAG B850 Gaming Plus Max WiFi 147 0 37.5 75 112.5 150 Samples per minute Blender 4.2.0 (junkshop) Data Product Value MSI MEG X870E Ace Max 149 NZXT N9 X870E 148 Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite WiFi Ice 150 ASRock X870 Nova WiFi 148 ASRock Phantom Gaming B850I Lightning Wi-Fi 147 ASRock B850 Steel Legend Wi-Fi 149 MSI MAG B850 Gaming Plus Max WiFi 147 Avg CPU Package Power (W) Peak CPU Package Power (W) MSI MEG X870E Ace Max 160 162 NZXT N9 X870E 162 160 Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite WiFi Ice 160 161 ASRock X870 Nova WiFi 158 162 ASRock Phantom Gaming B850I Lightning Wi-Fi 159 162 ASRock B850 Steel Legend Wi-Fi 158 162 MSI MAG B850 Gaming Plus Max WiFi 160 162 0 50 100 150 200 CPU metrics during system benchmarks Data Product Value MSI MEG X870E Ace Max 160 Avg CPU Package Power (W), 162 Peak CPU Package Power (W) NZXT N9 X870E 162 Avg CPU Package Power (W), 160 Peak CPU Package Power (W) Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite WiFi Ice 160 Avg CPU Package Power (W), 161 Peak CPU Package Power (W) ASRock X870 Nova WiFi 158 Avg CPU Package Power (W), 162 Peak CPU Package Power (W) ASRock Phantom Gaming B850I Lightning Wi-Fi 159 Avg CPU Package Power (W), 162 Peak CPU Package Power (W) ASRock B850 Steel Legend Wi-Fi 158 Avg CPU Package Power (W), 162 Peak CPU Package Power (W) MSI MAG B850 Gaming Plus Max WiFi 160 Avg CPU Package Power (W), 162 Peak CPU Package Power (W) MSI MEG X870E Ace Max 61 NZXT N9 X870E 69 Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite WiFi Ice 36 ASRock X870 Nova WiFi 50 ASRock Phantom Gaming B850I Lightning Wi-Fi 68 MSI MAG B850 Gaming Plus Max WiFi 57 0 20 40 60 80 Peak temp (°C) Chipset temperature Data Product Value MSI MEG X870E Ace Max 61 NZXT N9 X870E 69 Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite WiFi Ice 36 ASRock X870 Nova WiFi 50 ASRock Phantom Gaming B850I Lightning Wi-Fi 68 ASRock B850 Steel Legend Wi-Fi N/A MSI MAG B850 Gaming Plus Max WiFi 57 Single Multi MSI MEG X870E Ace Max 136 1792 NZXT N9 X870E 132 1748 Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite WiFi Ice 135 1836 ASRock X870 Nova WiFi 137 1809 ASRock Phantom Gaming B850I Lightning Wi-Fi 137 1817 ASRock B850 Steel Legend Wi-Fi 138 1803 MSI MAG B850 Gaming Plus Max WiFi 137 1763 0 500 1,000 1,500 2,000 Cinebench 2024 Data Product Value MSI MEG X870E Ace Max 136 Single, 1792 Multi NZXT N9 X870E 132 Single, 1748 Multi Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite WiFi Ice 135 Single, 1836 Multi ASRock X870 Nova WiFi 137 Single, 1809 Multi ASRock Phantom Gaming B850I Lightning Wi-Fi 137 Single, 1817 Multi ASRock B850 Steel Legend Wi-Fi 138 Single, 1803 Multi MSI MAG B850 Gaming Plus Max WiFi 137 Single, 1763 Multi Avg FPS 1% Low FPS MSI MEG X870E Ace Max 113 84 NZXT N9 X870E 116 76 Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite WiFi Ice 111 77 ASRock X870 Nova WiFi 109 72 ASRock Phantom Gaming B850I Lightning Wi-Fi 116 81 ASRock B850 Steel Legend Wi-Fi 118 80 MSI MAG B850 Gaming Plus Max WiFi 112 79 0 37.5 75 112.5 150 Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p RT Ultra + DLSS Balanced) Data Product Value MSI MEG X870E Ace Max 113 Avg FPS, 84 1% Low FPS NZXT N9 X870E 116 Avg FPS, 76 1% Low FPS Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite WiFi Ice 111 Avg FPS, 77 1% Low FPS ASRock X870 Nova WiFi 109 Avg FPS, 72 1% Low FPS ASRock Phantom Gaming B850I Lightning Wi-Fi 116 Avg FPS, 81 1% Low FPS ASRock B850 Steel Legend Wi-Fi 118 Avg FPS, 80 1% Low FPS MSI MAG B850 Gaming Plus Max WiFi 112 Avg FPS, 79 1% Low FPS Peak temp (°C) Avg temp (°C) MSI MEG X870E Ace Max 70 68 NZXT N9 X870E 67 60 Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite WiFi Ice 66 61 ASRock X870 Nova WiFi 78 70 ASRock Phantom Gaming B850I Lightning Wi-Fi 82 74 ASRock B850 Steel Legend Wi-Fi 71 64 MSI MAG B850 Gaming Plus Max WiFi 82 79 0 25 50 75 100 SSD temperature Data Product Value MSI MEG X870E Ace Max 70 Peak temp (°C), 68 Avg temp (°C) NZXT N9 X870E 67 Peak temp (°C), 60 Avg temp (°C) Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite WiFi Ice 66 Peak temp (°C), 61 Avg temp (°C) ASRock X870 Nova WiFi 78 Peak temp (°C), 70 Avg temp (°C) ASRock Phantom Gaming B850I Lightning Wi-Fi 82 Peak temp (°C), 74 Avg temp (°C) ASRock B850 Steel Legend Wi-Fi 71 Peak temp (°C), 64 Avg temp (°C) MSI MAG B850 Gaming Plus Max WiFi 82 Peak temp (°C), 79 Avg temp (°C) MSI MEG X870E Ace Max 60 NZXT N9 X870E 38 Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite WiFi Ice 44 ASRock X870 Nova WiFi 47 MSI MAG B850 Gaming Plus Max WiFi 58 0 15 30 45 60 Peak temp (°C) VRM temperature Data Product Value MSI MEG X870E Ace Max 60 NZXT N9 X870E 38 Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite WiFi Ice 44 ASRock X870 Nova WiFi 47 ASRock Phantom Gaming B850I Lightning Wi-Fi N/A ASRock B850 Steel Legend Wi-Fi N/A MSI MAG B850 Gaming Plus Max WiFi 58 Compressing Decompressing MSI MEG X870E Ace Max 172 208 NZXT N9 X870E 176 195 Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite WiFi Ice 179 192 ASRock X870 Nova WiFi 173 205 ASRock Phantom Gaming B850I Lightning Wi-Fi 171 202 ASRock B850 Steel Legend Wi-Fi 177 197 MSI MAG B850 Gaming Plus Max WiFi 167 198 0 75 150 225 300 7zip 24.07 Data Product Value MSI MEG X870E Ace Max 172 Compressing, 208 Decompressing NZXT N9 X870E 176 Compressing, 195 Decompressing Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite WiFi Ice 179 Compressing, 192 Decompressing ASRock X870 Nova WiFi 173 Compressing, 205 Decompressing ASRock Phantom Gaming B850I Lightning Wi-Fi 171 Compressing, 202 Decompressing ASRock B850 Steel Legend Wi-Fi 177 Compressing, 197 Decompressing MSI MAG B850 Gaming Plus Max WiFi 167 Compressing, 198 Decompressing

PC Gamer test bench

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 9900X | Cooler: Asus ROG Ryujin III 360 ARGB Extreme | RAM: 32 GB Corsair Vengeance Pro DDR5-6000 | Storage: 2 TB Corsair MP700 | PSU: MSI MAG AB50GL 850 W | OS: Windows 11 24H2 | Chassis: Open platform | Monitor: Dell U2415

The VRM temperature only just topped 60 °C with our open air test bench and minimal airflow so in a well-cooled case there should be even lower results and plenty of room for overclocking, even with AMD’s flagship 16-core CPUs. Both chipsets on the PCB are cooled by a single large heatsink and the peak temperature sat at 61 °C, which is reasonable given the heatsink is comparatively small for X870E.

The CPU package power was 10 W lower in games than the MSI MAG B850 Gaming Plus Max WiFi and NZXT N9 X870E at 120 W but we have seen lower, such as the MSI MEG X870E Godlike X, which draw only 104 W in the same tests. Things were near identical under heavy loads though. As usual, the extra premium didn’t result in much extra performance at our stock speed settings, but the average PCIe Gen 5 SSD temperature of 68 °C was one of the lowest we’ve seen and kept our super-fast SSD well away from throttling.

(Image credit: Future)

Buy if... ✅ You want a super high-end motherboard without taking out a bank loan: This is still a pricy motherboard, but it’s one of the cheapest to include ultra high-end features such as 10 Gbps Ethernet, dual PCIe 5.0 SSD support and 60W Type-C power delivery

Don't buy if... ❌ Your other hardware doesn’t include an RTX 5090: You’ll need to max out the rest of your system before splashing cash otherwise better spent on a faster graphics card or larger SSD

This is a monster motherboard that doesn’t just tick all the boxes when it comes to premium features, but includes plenty of future proofing too with 10 Gbps Ethernet, 64 MB BIOS, Wi-Fi 7 plus PCIe 5.0 SSD and GPU support. As usual with AMD’s flagship chipset, there’s enough bandwidth to offer loads of USB ports and PCIe slots, including USB4, although there are some situations that result in shared bandwidth.

Still, it does pip mighty competition in the like of the ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Hero in a few areas, costing $100 more mind you, but does look set to cost less than its own refreshed replacement, the ROG Crosshair X870E Dark Hero and about the same as Gigabyte’s X870E Aorus Master X3D Ice. Ultimately, at this price, most boards have similar features so it usually comes to aesthetics and perhaps a dose of brand loyalty. Thankfully, MSI has certainly created a droolworthy motherboard that’s significantly cheaper than its Godlike range, but still packs an enormous punch.