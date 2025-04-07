G.Skill's 128 GB golden RAM kit is the first high-capacity set to hit DDR5-8000 speeds and it's making me reconsider my views on PC hardware bling

I'm the sort of PC enthusiast that likes my hardware understated. I'm not immune to a bit of RGB lighting, you understand, but I tend to shy away from ultra-flashy builds out of sheer British reservedness. This golden G.Skill DDR5-8000 RAM kit, however, is making me reconsider my timid ways—and it's as fast as a very fast thing, too.

The G.Skill DDR5-8000 Trident Z5 Royal Neo kit, to give it it's full name, is comprised of two 64 GB modules, replete in gold with diamante-style accents. It's the sort of hardware that normally has me turning my nose up in faux disgust, but there's something Cyberpunk 2077-like about these particular sticks that's had me debating whether they'd look good in my otherwise nearly-all-black rig.

G.Skill says in its press release that the RAM represents a "new era of overclocking high-capacity DDR5 64 GB modules", and well, sure. The company also claims it's the world's first DDR5 memory kit with 64 GB high-capacity modules to reach DDR5-8000 speeds, which I doubt will get an entry in the Guinness World Records, but it's worth celebrating anyway, isn't it?

Previously, the maximum capacity you'd obtain from a similarly speedy RAM kit would be 96 GB, as all other modules capable of reaching these lofty clocks are 48 GB units.

128 GB of RAM is a ludicrous amount for a gaming PC, but should you be the AI-crunching sort (or perhaps heavily into 3D modelling at home, or some ultra-intensive video editing) then you may well have a need for a mighty amount of speedy DDR5. You'll need the right motherboard and CPU combo to get the most out of it, though.

(Image credit: G.Skill)

As for pricing... there isn't any, as of yet. However, looking at the rest of the G.Skill Royal Neo lineup, I doubt they'll be cheap. Regular DDR5 RAM is reasonably affordable these days, but 128 GB's worth of the super-speedy stuff is likely to set you back a buck or two.

Still, if you're really looking for a blinged-out rig to beat all others, how about pairing the, err, pair with a gold RTX 5090?

The Asus ROG Astral RTX 5090 Dhabab OC Edition is also yet to receive a price tag, although we do know that a Jensen Huang-signed card is going up for auction soon to raise money for the California wildfires relief fund.

So, not only could you have a gaming PC that'd look perfect shining in the Saharan sun, but you could even boast about having the Nvidia CEOs signature hiding out inside.

It's excessive, sure, but we've all got to enjoy our personal funds to some degree, haven't we? It's not like the markets are going to tumble anytime soo... oh. Never mind. It was nice to dream a while, anyway.