A Jensen Huang-signed version of this golden Asus RTX 5090 will be auctioned off to support relief efforts for the California wildfires

All together now, in our best Mike Myers: Goooooooooooooold...

The Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition, a gold-plated graphics card on a sand dune background
(Image credit: Asus)

Ordinarily, I'd be tempted to be more than a little snarky about a golden RTX 5090, given the real-world pricing of the RTX 50-series as a whole right now. However, what I can't argue with is auctioning one off for a charitable cause, and one particular card is likely to reach a very high price indeed—because it's been signed by none other than Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

As TechPowerUp reports, Huang put his distinctive mark down on an Asus ROG Astral RTX 5090 Dhahab OC Edition card during GTC 2025, and Asus says that the uber-bling card bearing his name will be officially auctioned off to "support relief efforts for the California wildfires in Los Angeles."

A noble cause indeed. 29 people lost their lives in the Los Angeles area as a result of the devastating fires earlier this year, with thousands of residents losing their homes—and the total property and capital damage is estimated to be between $95 and $164 billion.

While even a Huang-signed golden RTX 5090 is unlikely to make much of a dent in the financial fallout of those horrifying events, it could still potentially be one of the most valuable GPUs on the planet right now. That's primarily down to Jensen's scrawl, of course, but it's not like the card itself is of the cheap and cheerful variety.

M'colleague Jacob Fox covered the Asus ROG Astral RTX 5090 Dhabab OC Edition earlier this year, and it's a sheer slab of graphics card indulgence. Asus says the GPU is a "celebration of the rapid evolution of the Middle East, featuring a unique skyline silhouette that signifies a transition from the sands to the skies" and boy howdy does it look pretty, even to this miserly, sour-faced Brit.

Asus ROG Astral RTX 5090 Dhabab OC Edition graphics card on a yellow and blue background

(Image credit: Asus)

Want to buy one for yourself? All I'll say is, good luck. While the Jensen-signed card is yet to go up for auction, the standard Asus ROG Astral RTX 5090 is listed for $3,360 at Newegg and Asus has not yet confirmed the pricing of the Dhahab OC edition.

My bet is, it'll be astonishingly expensive. Still, at least this particular card is helping to fund a good cause, so I'll save the full range of my bitterness for another time. Oh, to be rich instead of stunningly-good-looking. That's what I tell myself at night, anyway.

