If you're looking forward to Lego Batman and are worried that the whopping 32 GB memory system requirement is too rich for your blood, I've got some good news. In a pleasant surprise, that figure has halved, going down to just 16 GB.

That's according to the Lego Batman Steam page, which notes "As part of our ongoing testing for Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight on PC, we have revised our recommended hardware specifications from 32 GB of RAM down to 16 GB of RAM."

This means now both minimum and recommended require 16 GB, though the latest update clarifies "our PC specs at this stage are not final."

It continues, "We will be continuing to optimize and make improvements as we move closer to launch".

That doesn't mean the requirements are super light, though. Even the minimum ones list an Nvidia RTX 2070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / Intel Arc A770, an Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600, and an SSD.

To run the game on recommended settings, you will need at least an Nvidia RTX 3080 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, an Intel Core i7 12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, plus the aforementioned 16 GB of memory, and an SSD.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lego Batman system requirements Row 0 - Cell 0 Minimum Recommended OS Windows 11 Windows 11 Processor Intel Core i5 96000K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i7 12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Memory 16 GB 16 GB Graphics Nvidia RTX 2070, or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, or Intel Arc A770 Nvidia RTX 3080, or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Storage 50 GB available 50 GB available Additional notes SSD required SSD required

According to an archive of the page prior to this announcement, no other changes have been made since. Naturally, with the game set to launch in three months, we can't guarantee no changes will be made to the system requirements, but the change is certainly a positive one, as far as optimisation is concerned.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

This change has come at a good time, too, as the memory crisis continues to rage and gobble up all that precious memory. A quick look at Newegg sees 32 GB memory kits from Corsair, V-Color, and G.Skill hitting well above $400. Even 16 GB DDR5 kits are hitting the $200 mark. The SSD requirement will even be a bit of a struggle for some rigs, with those rising up in price sharply, too.

If one silver lining can come out of the dark cloud that is the memory crisis, one can only hope that we see system requirements of more games this year come down.