Lego Batman system requirements drop memory down to 16 GB, which I'm hoping becomes a trend now that memory is stuck up in the sky
Though even 16 GB will cost you a pretty penny right now.
If you're looking forward to Lego Batman and are worried that the whopping 32 GB memory system requirement is too rich for your blood, I've got some good news. In a pleasant surprise, that figure has halved, going down to just 16 GB.
That's according to the Lego Batman Steam page, which notes "As part of our ongoing testing for Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight on PC, we have revised our recommended hardware specifications from 32 GB of RAM down to 16 GB of RAM."
This means now both minimum and recommended require 16 GB, though the latest update clarifies "our PC specs at this stage are not final."
It continues, "We will be continuing to optimize and make improvements as we move closer to launch".
That doesn't mean the requirements are super light, though. Even the minimum ones list an Nvidia RTX 2070 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / Intel Arc A770, an Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600, and an SSD.
To run the game on recommended settings, you will need at least an Nvidia RTX 3080 / AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, an Intel Core i7 12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, plus the aforementioned 16 GB of memory, and an SSD.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Minimum
Recommended
OS
Windows 11
Windows 11
Processor
Intel Core i5 96000K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Intel Core i7 12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
Memory
16 GB
16 GB
Graphics
Nvidia RTX 2070, or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, or Intel Arc A770
Nvidia RTX 3080, or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
Storage
50 GB available
50 GB available
Additional notes
SSD required
SSD required
According to an archive of the page prior to this announcement, no other changes have been made since. Naturally, with the game set to launch in three months, we can't guarantee no changes will be made to the system requirements, but the change is certainly a positive one, as far as optimisation is concerned.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
This change has come at a good time, too, as the memory crisis continues to rage and gobble up all that precious memory. A quick look at Newegg sees 32 GB memory kits from Corsair, V-Color, and G.Skill hitting well above $400. Even 16 GB DDR5 kits are hitting the $200 mark. The SSD requirement will even be a bit of a struggle for some rigs, with those rising up in price sharply, too.
If one silver lining can come out of the dark cloud that is the memory crisis, one can only hope that we see system requirements of more games this year come down.
James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.
