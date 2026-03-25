Forza isn't known for being particularly difficult to run on PC, but you never know these days. So it's a relief to find that the Forza Horizon 6 system requirements are pretty light for a reportedly stable 60 fps.

You should be able to run the game at playable frame rates with only 16 GB of RAM and a GPU and CPU that are multiple generations old. Even getting the most out of this game shouldn't require the absolute best graphics card or CPU on the market.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Forza Horizon 6 system requirements

Minimum Recommended Extreme Extreme RT CPU Intel Core i5 8400/AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel Core i5 12400F/ AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Intel Core i7 12700K/AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Intel Core i7 12700K/AMD Ryzen 7 7700X GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650/AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT/Intel Arc A380 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti/AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT/Intel Arc A580 Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti/AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti/AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT System RAM 16 GB 16 GB 24 GB 32 GB Storage SSD SSD NVMe SSD NVMe SSD Windows Version Windows 10/11 at least 22H2 Windows 10/11 at least 22H2 Windows 10/11 at least 22H2 Windows 10/11 at least 22H2 Graphical preset Low High Extreme Extreme RT (Ray tracing enabled) Resolution 1080p 1440p 4K 4K upscaled Target fps 60 60+ 60+ 60+

That said, if you want to enable ray tracing you should expect to enable frame gen and have a high-end (but not top-end) current-gen GPU.

"Whether you prefer to play on high-end custom rigs and gaming laptops, or even PC handheld devices such as the Steam Deck and Xbox ROG Ally, Forza Horizon 6 will play great across the wide range of hardware configurations," Playground Games says.

This was also the case with Forza Horizon 5. It ran very well on most handheld APUs.

We'd previously seen minimum specs that listed the integrated Arc B390. This is now missing from the full spec sheet, but I don't doubt it'll still do just fine given the specs that are listed.

You should be able to run the game at 1080p60 on low settings with as little as an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT, or Intel Arc A380 GPU. This means any handheld with a Ryzen Z1 Extreme should achieve the same, as the GPU in that handheld APU is roughly equivalent to these.

An older CPU should do just fine, too. As far back as a first-gen, six-core AMD Ryzen chip or a six-core Intel 8th Gen.

(Image credit: PlayGround Games, Xbox Game Studios)

As for RAM, 16 GB should be enough for 1080p. Perhaps even 60+ fps at 1440p on high settings. This makes sense, given we know from our own testing that 16 GB of RAM is actually still fine for gaming in 2026 in most cases.

It's suggested that at least an RTX 3060 Ti, AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, or Intel Arc A580 will be required for 1440p gaming.

I was still running an RTX 3060 Ti until very recently, and can attest that while it holds up well in plenty of games, it definitely shows its age in some new ones. It's great to see Forza Horizon 6 will fall in the former camp.

For the best visuals, you'll need an RTX 5070 Ti or RX 9070 XT, plus 32 GB of RAM, and a previous-gen Ryzen 7 or 12th Gen Core i7 Intel chip. That should net you 60+ fps at 4K resolution, providing upscaling is enabled.

If you're happy disabling ray tracing, though, you should be able to achieve 60+ fps at 4K with a previous-gen RTX 4070 Ti or RX 7900 XT.

Ultrawide resolutions are also supported, to enjoy the open expanses, along with support for all the racing wheels supported in Forza Horizon 5. Meaning, of course, you racing sim peeps should be able to get nice and immersed. And render settings can all be adjusted without needing to restart your game.

The game's set to launch on May 19—or May 15 if you get the Premium Edition. And it looks like hardware shouldn't be too much of a barrier from doing so.