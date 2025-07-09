I've upgraded my moody cottagecore gaming setup with a few Prime Day deals on woodsy peripherals and lighting

For someone who doesn't venture into nature very often, I sure do like recreating the feeling of being outdoors while I'm inside. Pretty much everything I buy is in a shade of green, brown, or orange, and that goes for fixtures in my gaming setup, too. I suppose it's what we're calling "cottagecore" these days, but I'm a little more moody with an aversion towards anything bright.

If you've ever searched for anything gaming related in green, then you'll see how the intolerance for bright colors could be a problem. Bright neon gamer green is enemy number one in my book— the exact opposite of my tastes—but I've slowly picked up a few earthy accessories that complement the wood tones and orange lights I've surrounded myself with.

👉Shop ALL the Prime Day deals on Amazon👈

If you're looking for a similar setup, some of those goodies are also discounted as part of Amazon Prime Day deals, so you can begin your nature-fueled transformation, too.

8BitDo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard

8BitDo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard (Xbox Edition) Bluetooth/2.4G / USB Type-C | $119.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $20)

When I said I'm not into gamer green, that did not include anything in shades of transparent hardware nostalgia. I'm still a sucker for the old see-through console look, and while I wasn't totally sold on stock images, the 8Bitdo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard looks way better in-person. I keep the RGB dialed down low, but I've got an orangey lighting profile that's cute against the dark green. More importantly, it just feels good. The switches are kind of loud, but I'm also someone who likes hearing their own furious typing and key spamming. I've also come to love the taller keycap profiles, and 8BitDo describes these as having "MDA-like" height, but they seem to lack the deeper curve I'm fond of in similar sets.

8Bitdo Ultimate C Hall

8Bitdo Ultimate C Hall (Dark Green) / Hall Effect / Wired | $34.99 $27.99 on Amazon (save $7)

I'm notorious for using mouse and keyboard controls in situations where I shouldn't, but 8bitdo finally won me over. The Ultimate C was my first 8Bitdo controller in a spur-of-the-moment decision from another sale, and one that made me a little less of a nightmare gamer. No more Devil May Cry 3 with WASD. It fits my non-neon green requirements, and you aren't stuck with one light mode. My only regret here is the cable, but you could always consider the Wireless Ultimate 2C. I haven't tried it myself and prefer the darker color, but it's still an earthy shade that passes the earthy-toned test.

Govee RGBIC Gaming Light Bars

Govee RGBIC Gaming Light Bars | $89.99 $59.99 on Amazon (save $30)

My most important piece of moody setup advice: turn off the overhead lights. I seriously did not realize how much the boring, centered recessed lighting fixtures in my room bothered me until I flipped the switch off and grabbed a few lamps. That was years ago, and I've added these Govee Light Bars to my setup since then. I'm not a fan of the light strips I've seen taking over desk corners everywhere. They're a bit harsh and miserably tedious if you decide to move some things around. Instead, I go for the light bars. I've got one behind my 2-screen setup and the other on the opposite side of my desk, hidden behind my PC. The smaller bars were the lights I started with, but if you've got space for more, I'd suggest adding the Govee RGBIC Floor Lamps too. You can grab a 2-pack that makes them $65 a pop, and a much better deal than the price I paid buying these individually.

Edifier R1280DBs