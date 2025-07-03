I've just noticed Zalman is spinning up a new line of circular tower coolers that look a lot like itty-bitty jet engines

We've all been there: someone who thinks they're funny catches wind of your PC's pronounced fan whirring and quips, "Wow, that sounds like it's about to leave the runway!" Well, rather than just sounding like a jet engine, your PC can now look like one too with Zalman's new line of circular coolers inspired by aircraft engine turbines.

The ZET line of tower coolers pay homage to Zalman's earlier CNPS9900 circular cooler line, while also looking almost as cool (though the ARGB LED lighting helps). The flagship ZET 5 model is what's just taken wing, but three different models of this aerodynamic bad boy were on the show floor at this year's Computex (via Tom's Hardware).

First up, the ZET 5, which is a cooler featuring two 120mm fans (one on the front and one on the back) that are magnetically detachable. The '5' in its name comes from the five nickel-plated heatpipes that are directly soldered to the fan's heatsink for efficient cooling.

The specifications rate the fan for a 200 W TDP, and also claim a maximum fan noise level of about 33 decibels—here's hoping that means it won't invite the aforementioned commentary. The three rings of ARGB lighting along the body are pretty snazzy too, and it's also available in both black and white colourways.

Likely to land in the near future are the ZET 4 and ZET 3. The ZET 4 is rated up to a 180 W TDP and features, you guessed it, four heatpipes. It also only enjoys only one magnetically detachable fan, instead including a removable back panel that can be switched out for a wee LCD screen controllable via Zalman's proprietary software. Screens for inside your machines was definitely a theme at Computex 2025.

Finally, the ZET 3 is rated for 150 W TDP, features three heat pipes, and only one fan. There's no bells or whistles like ARGB lighting, or even the option to pop off magnetically attached bits like the other two fan models. I'd expect this to be offered at a more budget-friendly price as a result, but we'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, I'm going to puzzle out a build that justifies a hearty "THUNDERBIRDS ARE GO," every time I power it on.