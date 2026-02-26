One Redditor has 3D-printed a big yellow air duct to attach to their GPU, and the results are middling: It 'does nothing but it looks cool'

News
By published

Now I kinda want one too.

A 3d printed yellow air duct for a gaming pc, from Reddit user &#039;Esra-Zander&#039;
(Image credit: Esra-Zander on Reddit)

If you're wondering what happens when you cross a love of cars with a gaming PC, you get a full-on air duct inside a gaming PC. And it looks way better than I was expecting it to.

Over on Reddit, user Esra-Zander shared their project to the Nvidia subreddit. In it, they attached a large yellow air duct to the bottom of the GPU, with the endpoint positioned at the bottom of the front of the PC case.

Image 1 of 2
a 3d printed yellow air duct for a gaming pc, from Reddit user 'Esra-Zander'
(Image credit: Esra-Zander on Reddit)

As a comment points out, "Hey OP, the tests are within margin of error sooo... the duct does nothing but it looks cool". Their reply? "Sweet! That's a relief, I thought it was all negatives but I certainly enjoyed making it".

Esra-Zander goes on to say, "Clearly the design is flawed but I certainly don't think it's beyond saving. I will continue working until I have something I'm happy with."

It seems like the point of, well, slapping an air duct on the bottom of your RTX 5070 isn't necessarily to get better results. The point of it is to say "I've slapped an air duct on the bottom of my RTX 5070". At least, in this case, it looks pretty neat.

HP OMEN 35L
Best gaming PC 2026

1. Best overall:
HP Omen 35L

2. Best budget:
Lenovo Legion Tower 5i

3. Best high-end:
Corsair Vengeance A7500

4. Best compact:
Velocity Micro Raptor ES40

5. Alienware:
Alienware Area-51

6. Best mini PC:
Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT


👉Check out our full gaming PC guide👈

TOPICS
James Bentley
James Bentley
Hardware writer

James is a more recent PC gaming convert, often admiring graphics cards, cases, and motherboards from afar. It was not until 2019, after just finishing a degree in law and media, that they decided to throw out the last few years of education, build their PC, and start writing about gaming instead. In that time, he has covered the latest doodads, contraptions, and gismos, and loved every second of it. Hey, it’s better than writing case briefs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.