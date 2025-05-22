This ginormous caricature of a CPU cooler screen just about sums up Computex 2025, I think

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Square cooler screens, round cooler screens, shiny cooler screens, crappy cooler screens: Computex has gone absolutely nuts for cooler screens this year. Don't ask me why; it's just one of those things that happens sometimes, like killer clown sightings in 2016. And that's why I love this particular one so much, because it encapsulates the entire ordeal perfectly *chef's kiss*.

What says Computex 2025 better than this ginormous caricature of a cooler screen from Xigmatek? Forget poxy little modular ones and even motorised ones that move around for seemingly no reason. Go big or go home, that's what I say.

You know, with something like this, there might be little need to have a monitor at all. Just slap your tower on your desk, crack open its side panel, and stare into your PC's guts to navigate the joys of the Windows 11 desktop.

Hey, you'd net yourself some frames, too, by dropping down the resolution. Who knows, maybe that's the end goal: Big Cooler's out for Big Monitor.

Jokes aside, I suppose there could be some use for a screen so big. I guess you could have it display all manner of stats about your PC side-by-side: temperature, clock speed, and so on.

Computex 2025 (Image credit: Jacob Ridley) Catch up with Computex 2025: We're on the ground at Taiwan's biggest tech show to see what Nvidia, AMD, Intel, Asus, Gigabyte, MSI and more have to show.

I'd rather just use a standalone small screen on my desk, but hey, it's something. It'll certainly draw more attention to your build, if that's what you're going for.

The screen here slots into the Xigamatek pump by sliding into what looks like an alien's shoulder socket, if one can imagine such a thing. Presumably, that means it can be rotated into different orientations, in case you're more of a vertical giant cooler screen person than a horizontal giant cooler screen person.

I reckon it'd pair nicely with the behemoth PC case I highlighted yesterday, a couple of 8BitDo Dual Super buttons, and an Acer Predator Z57. There you go, that's my build recommendation for 2025—you're welcome.