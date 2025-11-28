Like most PC gamers, I imagine, I've collected various gubbins for my setup, sometimes when I didn't really need them—I have three different gaming mice to pick from in front of me. It's a bit of a mess.

So, when scouring through Amazon's exhaustive list of Black Friday sales, I didn't want more junk to add to my desk. I'm after straight-up upgrades, and that's led me to these four deals on a gaming keyboard, controller, and two microphones.

SteelSeries Apex Pro Gen 3

Save 21% ($50) SteelSeries Apex Pro Gen 3: was $239.99 now $189.99 at Amazon Sturdy, fast, and customisable, what more could you want? The coolest feature of the Apex Pro Gen 3 is its OmniPoint 3.0 HyperMagnetic switches, which let you adjust the actuation of keys. If you play a lot of shooters or if you game and work on the same keyboard, then this will come in especially handy. The full-size, TKL, and mini 60% versions are all on sale, but I'd recommend the full one if you've got the room, since it's the same price as the TKL right now. Key specs: Wired | OmniPoint 3.0 switches | Two media controls | RGB lighting

The thing most in need of an upgrade in my setup is my humble Corsair K95 from near enough eight years ago. The reason I haven't swapped it out so far is that I'm picky: it has audio control buttons, multiple profiles, a comfy handrest, and I like its overall feel.

Out with the old and in with the new, as I think I've finally settled on the SteelSeries Apex Pro Gen 3, which you can nab for $189.99, 21% down from $239.99 on Amazon. We gave this an 82 in our review, praising its overall great feel for comfortable typing and gaming, which matters a lot to someone like me who both works and games on the same setup.

What's tempting me is this keyboard's unique 'OmniPoint 3.0 HyperMagnetic switches' with adjustable actuation. In other words, you can set per-key actuation, so you could make specific keys easier and quicker to press. You can even set dual actuation, which lets you effectively assign two prompts to one key depending on how far you push the key down. I play a lot of FPS games, so I'm liking the sound of setting left Ctrl to my binding for both crouching and lying down, while being able to slide or dive with just enough pressure.

It's also got a little OLED screen, which can offer important information like CPU and GPU temps, or, my preferred option, display a black and white 1287px x 40px GIF at 10 frames per second. Now that's a neat way to customise your setup.

Razer Kitsune

Save 31% ($92) Razer Kitsune: was $299.99 now $207.99 at Amazon The Razer Kitsune is admittedly a very niche, specialist controller. It's literally designed for arcade games, and fighting games in particular. Whether you're big on fighters or looking to get more into them as I do, there's no better way to experience them than on a specially-designed controller. As you'd expect, it features tactile, responsive, low-profile buttons and optical switches designed for performance. It's very low-profile, so easy to move around and store when not in use, too. Key specs: Wired | quad movement button layout | PC and PS5 connectivity | RGB lighting Price check: Razer $299.99

I'm not a fighting game person, but I've always really wanted to be. I think a big part of why I haven't is that I've never got the hang of the controls. Keyboards are a no-go, and standard controllers are rather finicky without using the D-pad.

So, when I saw the Kitsune, Razer's premium fighting/arcade game controller, at a 31% discount, down to $207.99 on Amazon, my eyes lit up. At just 0.77kg and 11.66 x 0.76 x 8.27 inches, it's incredibly slim and easy to store, which is ideal for a specialised controller that you won't have hooked up permanently.

As you'd expect, it's got a great button layout to reduce input errors (yes please) and very low-profile switches with a shorter, faster response time. And, as is the way with Razer, it even has RGB lighting around the edge.

Now, hopefully I can get up to scratch before Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls comes out…

Steel Series Alias and HyperX QuadCast 2S

Save 35% ($69.99) HyperX QuadCast 2 S: was $199.99 now $130 at Amazon HyperX's QuadCast line of microphones has been my favourite ever since I picked up the QuadCast S a couple of years back. The QuadCast 2 S takes what was great about its older siblings—excellent build and sound quality, convenience, and versatility—and takes that up a notch. The tech inside is better, the somewhat impractical audio wheel has been upgraded to a multifunctional knob, and it's still got that sweet, sweet RGB that makes it the best-looking mic out there. Key specs: Four selectible polar patterns | tap-to-mute | multifunctional audio knob | USB connection | RGB lighting

I currently have the HyperX QuadCast 1S, and I love it for its quality audio, included shock mount, and four selectable pick-up patterns. It's a few years old now, and I have my gripes with it, such as it being way too easy to adjust the mic volume or accidentally mute/unmute the mic.

Naturally, I've been eyeing up the new and improved HyperX Quadcast 2S, which is just $130 down from $199.99 on Amazon. It's got everything I like about my current mic, but with a few nice upgrades. Firstly, its inconsistent volume wheel has been replaced with a multifunction knob to adjust everything from mic gain and polar pattern to headphone volume and monitor mix, so you're not faffing about with separate buttons on devices or on your computer.

It's also got a boost in the audio department, with up to 32-bit depth and 192kHz sample rate (double and quadruple that of my QuadCast S, respectively).

Save 52% ($191) SteelSeries Alias Pro Kit: was $369.99 now $178.99 at Amazon SteelSeries is leading the way with the Alias Pro, a studio-quality XLR to USB mic featuring an invaluable stream mixer and preamp. Sure, it's more complicated and 'enthusiast' than a USB mic like the HyperX QuadCast, but it pays off in spades. If you're a content creator, especially a live streamer, then you can't do better than the Alias Pro—though I would recommend picking up a boom arm for it. Key specs: Cardioid polar pattern | Included XLR stream mixer and preamp | XLR to USB connection

However, I'm also tempted by the SteelSeries Alias Pro, which we've rated the best microphone for streaming. Available right now for $178.99, down from $369.99 on Amazon, that's a staggering 52% off one of the best setups money can buy.

Firstly, it's capable of studio-like sound capture with its massive capsule, and as I look to do more content creation, that's exactly what I'm after. Most importantly, it comes with an XLR stream mixer to monitor and control audio levels on the fly. This pairs nicely with the mic's Sonar software that makes setting it up easy, and includes handy audio-adjustment settings like a compressor, ClearCast AI-noise reduction and a straightforward EQ with plenty of useful presets.

The catch is that you really need the boom arm to get the most out of it, and that's sold separately for $99.99 (it's not included in Amazon's Black Friday sales).

For the money, I'm likely to go for the SteelSeries Alias Pro, given it's a mouthwatering discount, and pick up the boom arm at a later date or pick up a cheaper alternative mount.