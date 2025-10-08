In case you need your yearly reminder to clean your PC space, these gadgets are what I'd recommend in the Prime Day sales

Other than maybe peeling the plastic wrap off a shiny new case, there are few things that feel better as a PC gamer than actually cleaning your PC setup. I bought myself an electric air duster off Amazon a few years ago and, for the money, it's one of the things I swear by most. Want to get dust out of your PC? Get that duster out. There's some hair on the back of your desk? The duster has got it sorted.

However, that can't clean everything, so there are two deals I'd recommend checking out this Prime Day if you want a cleaner setup.

The 2500 mAh battery in this electronic duster may not be huge, but that allows it to be just 5 inches tall and 3.3 inches wide. It also comes with a breadth of attachments and accessories, like a handful of nozzles and a few brushes. To quickly remove a bit of dust, I always keep my air duster charged and nearby.

Take the concept of a compressed air can, put it in a rechargeable device, and you have this air duster. In my experience, the gust of wind that the handheld summons isn't as strong as a proper can, but it's certainly enough to get the dust off everything I've pointed it at.

The compressed air duster I've picked is USB Type-C rechargeable, comes with four nozzles and also with ten cleaning brushes. The device itself comes with three different modes, all with different degrees of strength, which should help when you want to conserve the battery or not make too much noise.

I checked my Amazon orders and found out I bought one almost exactly two years ago today, and I just so happened to whip it out a few hours ago. However, I have found that it's not just quite good enough for getting some dust out of the back of my PC.

This smart little package is a small box that comes with a built-in brush, alongside a keycap puller, cloths, a metal pen tip (for getting gunk out of earphones), plus a whole host of little brushes and accessories. It's like a Swiss Army knife for a keyboard geek.

Though my compressed air duster has handled most of the light cleaning around my workspace, just pointing it at my keyboard only really removes the most surface-level hairs and dust. Sometimes, you need to do a bit of a deep clean, and given you can't exactly throw a keyboard in the washing machine, that requires a little bit more effort.

Luckily, this little device has a keycap puller to, well, pull the keycaps off, plus tonnes of little brushes (and a strong brush on the top) which can be used to fully pamper your tech.

It has a metal-tipped end for use on earphones, and comes with a little spray which you can use to wipe down a screen. That means it's good for not only your keyboard but laptops and even your phone. What? You thought only your keyboard could do with a good degunking?