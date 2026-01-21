Save $20 Hoto Electric Screwdriver: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon Three torque settings and plenty of bits in this set. You normally only need one bit for a PC build, maybe two if there are small screws on the motherboard for the SSD covers, but this kit has you covered either way. I own it, and it's great so far. Key specs: 25 bits | 3 torque settings | rechargeable

I just built a new PC for a feature in PC Gamer Magazine (I hear it's a good read), and I used the Hoto Screwdriver I got for Christmas for the first time during the build. And let me tell you, I'm lovin' it™.

Right now, it's down to a very reasonable price of $40 over at Amazon. That's not a new low for this screwdriver or anything; a truly surprising price would be $30 or less, like it was over Black Friday. Those days are gone, move past it. The current 33% discount is about as good as it gets right now. So far this year (all 21 days of it), it's not gone any lower.

Though the 'before' price has increased since Black Friday, from $50 to $60, it's not quite as good of a deal as it is made out to be. It's also only for Prime members. Though, like I say, it's definitely not a bad price, and there is still some money off.

Really, I just wanted a chance to talk about my cool new screwdriver. I'm easily influenced and was inspired by TikTok to get one of these, but I'm happy to report that it's not trash. Yippee.

In fact, it made my most recent PC build a breeze. I had the screws off the case in no time, and I had installed a couple of fans in a flash. Moreover, the whole thing went together with a lot less effort on my part.

(Image credit: Future)

The motorised screwdriver works great and is extremely speedy for the installation and removal of screws. It offers three speeds, adjustable via a simple dial near the business end, which also sits just beneath a light that automatically turns on when in use.

But the fact that it's also magnetised, and quite strongly too, makes for very easy operation even with only a single hand free. That helps a lot with installing fans or a motherboard, which need at least one or two screws in place before you can let them go. Or if you're not lazy like I am, you flip the case over, but who has time for that?

There is a selection of handy bits in the box, including some larger hex bits. I agree with some reviews that the case it comes in isn't great; the top slides off too easily. But it's thin enough to fit in a drawer underneath my test bench, so I'm happy.