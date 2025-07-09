HP to implement CarFax inspired data collector to log lifetime use and health of PCs

Buying secondhand laptops and PCs might be about to get a little less scary as HP is looking to roll out a new feature that collects data around the use and life of a PC for future owners. The new feature will be implemented at a firmware level to store these life-cycle records securely on the SSD inside the device. Thus allowing new users the chance to see just what this PC has been through before landing in their laps.

According to IEEE Spectrum, HP got the idea from the motor industry's CarFax reports. These allow potential buyers the chance to check the maintenance history and usage of any vehicle before buying. By applying the same sort of mandatory record keeping, HP is hoping to make reusing old machines a little bit easier, and thus cut down on e-waste.

Modern PCs are already monitoring themselves constantly and reporting data, so all the censors required for this new PCFax are already in place. HP only had to work on a way to collect and store the data securely, so it can't just be edited by anyone looking to make a quick buck flipping machines. To do this a write-locked section of the SSD has been set up to store the gathered data which is powered by the Endpoint Security Controller firmware already included in the brand's business-class computers.

But the log system isn't just restricted to data collected within the PC. It will also have access to other information HP deems necessary such as supply records, diagnostic logs, customer support records, and more. It even includes data from partner companies in case of third party repairs. Hopefully this will paint a clear picture of the condition and history of a machine for whoever gets their hands on it next.

This is clearly designed with enterprise solutions in mind, given the use of business-class PCs. It makes a lot of sense for a business that likely owns hundreds of computers that are constantly passed around users to have a tool like this so they can check the status of these devices. HP's desire to cut down on e waste here is also interesting, hoping the data will empower businesses to seek repairs for specific faults or outdated parts as opposed to replacing the whole system.



But I'm not sure this matches up with the high turnover of consumerism in basically all tech devices. For many businesses it's cheaper to buy new machines thanks to tax write-offs than it is to get them repaired, which is especially true with how fast technology moves. Unless HP is looking to release far more modular laptops and business PCs, like what they've done for the OMEN gaming PCs, I'm not sure how much this will help.



Still, I like the idea of being able to check the previous use of a PC and actually get some solid answers that might be trustworthy. With folks out there still mining crypto despite how unprofitable BitCoin mining has become, it'd be nice to have some peace of mind that my secondhand unit hasn't been hauling ascii in a mining rig before making its way to my home.