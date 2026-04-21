April's Windows 11 update reportedly causes blue screens and boot loops on HP and Dell PCs
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By Jess Kinghorn published
I'd find it easier to stay on top of OS updates, were it not for all the issues caused by said updates.
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I'd find it easier to stay on top of OS updates, were it not for all the issues caused by said updates.