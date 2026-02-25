HP warns that memory now makes up around 35% of the cost its PCs, double that of a year ago

Yet another entry for the annals of the memory crisis.

Here's another dubious milestone notched up by the memory crisis. The proportion that RAM and storage makes up of the cost of producing an HP PC has doubled this year to 35%.

Specifically, HP's CFO Karen Parkhill was speaking to the usual gathering of highly remunerated bean counters on the company's quarterly earnings call yesterday and spoke thusly:

Of course, you could argue these most recent figures cover a period that precedes the most damaging impact of the memory crisis. Indeed, some customers probably brought PC purchases forward for fear of future price rises. The real test will be HP's figures over the next year or two.

On that note, HP's Parkhill sounded a cautious note regarding HP's immediate prospects. "Given an increasingly challenging operating environment, and the time it takes to fully implement our mitigating actions, at this point, we expect to be closer to the lower end of our guidance range. We recognize that the environment remains fluid, and we are pulling every lever available to offset these unprecedented headwinds," she said, indicating that the company's financial performance is now expected to land somewhere toward the lower end of its existing forecasts.

Anywho, it was probably only a matter of time before the big boys in the PC market got hit by the memory crisis. The likes of HP have probably been able to hold off the worst of the component price rises for a while, thanks to existing contracts to source large quantities of memory. But as those contracts run out, the inevitable is happening. And it's likely to get worse before it gets better, despite new memory production capacity due to come online.

