HP Omen is now making upgrade options, like fans and PSUs, and it makes the gaming PC builder in me quite happy

Omen, HP's gaming brand, has put out some mighty fine gaming PCs, laptops, and monitors. However, it has been missing out on the more granular upgrade market. 'Not anymore,' says someone from HP, probably, as it has announced a whole new lineup of cooling components and a 1,000 WPSU.

HP announced its new line of components just this week (via PCGamesN) with an update to its website, which includes the following products:

120 mm x 25 mm fan

Modular 120 mm x 28 mm fan triple pack

Modular 240 mm LCD liquid cooling system

360 mm ARGB liquid cooling system

1,000 W modular PSU

Both types of fans have ARGB Gen 2 lighting and can be connected to HP Omen's software to customize the look. Up to 10 modular fans can be daisy chained together, for easier cable management, and up to 16 modular fans can be linked together with the Omen Modular Hub.

The 1,000 W ATX 3.1 PSU supports 12V-2x6 and 12VHPWR connectors with up to 600 W of power from an included PCIe 5.0 cable. This means it can handle even the mighty RTX 5090.

The 240 mm modular liquid cooling system is 'compatible with major processors' and has a 2.1-inch LCD IPS screen for displaying temperature readings. The 360 mm modular liquid cooling system is bigger and also works with the Omen Modular Hub, but doesn't come with a screen. It does come with 'pre-applied thermal paste for easy installation', though.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: HP) (Image credit: HP)

We don't yet know when these components are due to release or what their price point will be so it's hard to say too much about how good they will be in rigs. However, the specifics of the components are a tad less interesting to me than the fact that HP is seemingly committing more to the market.

Being a company known for selling full-on gaming PCs, HP taking a more Corsair-like approach to its technology is a sign the PC building market is worth courting from HP's perspective.

The move into components not only shows the long-term prevalence of PC builders but suggests, even with all its competition, it's a market worth dipping a toe into. This is a far cry from fears of proprietary parts that lingered just a few years ago for HP Omen due to restrictive and limited builds.

One can hope that HP making its own components will give greater control over the customization of prebuilt desktops and, given we loved the thermals and relatively quiet sound of the HP Omen 35L, its builders seem to know how to make a cool PC.