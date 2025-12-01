Collecting Pokémon TCG may seem like a lost cause right now. As pack prices skyrocket with no sign of coming down, it sure does feel like everyone's being priced out of the hobby. That's why you have to be even more diligent when looking for good deals, and I have you covered.

We're curating all the Cyber Monday PC gaming deals right here

While we may be coming to the end of the Black Friday deals, as Cyber Monday is already in full swing, that doesn't mean all hope is lost. There are some great Pokémon TCG discounts lingering about in the ether.

With the Mega Evolutions finally upon us, with Phantasmal Flames only just launching a few weeks ago, there's plenty of fantastic stock to browse. Hopefully, the arrival of all these new sets may mean interest in older expansions will start to dwindle (I can dream).

So, give this Pokémon TCG deal list a browse and see if any of it tickles your fancy. Or you could just join me in lamenting at how much everything costs nowadays; the choice is yours.