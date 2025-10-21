The best gaming laptops we've reviewed in 2025 so far
These are the top 10 gaming laptops we've benchmarked and tested ourselves.
The best gaming laptop can mean different things to different people, but it's something we spend a lot of time thinking about and testing ourselves on PC Gamer. In fact, of all the hundreds of products we prod, poke, and benchmark throughout the year, gaming laptops make up around 10% of the total we test.
So, we know our silicon onions when it comes to mobile machines for making good with the gaming. Each and every gaming laptop that crosses our path gets put through the same rigorous process, where we test gaming and productivity performance with a curated set of benchmarks, and monitor power and thermals, too. And, because we test a ton of them, we can compare each against all the gaming laptops that have gone before.
In this list right here are all the highest-rated machines we've scored over 80% so far this year, with links to their full reviews, and all the benchmarking data you could wish for. And we'll keep adding them as they keep on making good ones.
We have individually and independently tested 44 of the best gaming laptops in the past two years.
The laptop low-down
Simply the best
Dave's verdict: 90%
"This is the first gaming laptop that has been able to deliver the sort of all-round PC experience that would have me consider ditching both my work laptop and my desktop gaming PC. And that is saying something. The Blade 16 is a genuinely lovely device, that can deliver whether plugged into a wall socket or running on its battery."
Read our full Razer Blade 16 (2025) review.
A little surprise
Jacob's verdict: 89%
"This gaming laptop is ideal for those who want to be able to take their laptop around with them and use it for more than just gaming. Its subtle design and form factor make it very portable, and its RTX 5060 GPU has surprisingly strong gaming chops, especially with frame gen enabled. You can probably get a little better performance for cheaper, but probably not in such a great form factor and premium chassis."
Read our full Asus TUF Gaming A14 review.
Fastest around
Dave's verdict: 87%
"The new Legion chassis looks good, and the performance is absolutely top-notch. But it's the level of customisation that sings to me, allowing you to create a gaming profile that at once delivers the frame rates and the noise level you desire. Just a shame the battery life is still so weak."
Read our full Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 review.