The best gaming laptops we've reviewed in 2025 so far

The best gaming laptop can mean different things to different people, but it's something we spend a lot of time thinking about and testing ourselves on PC Gamer. In fact, of all the hundreds of products we prod, poke, and benchmark throughout the year, gaming laptops make up around 10% of the total we test.

So, we know our silicon onions when it comes to mobile machines for making good with the gaming. Each and every gaming laptop that crosses our path gets put through the same rigorous process, where we test gaming and productivity performance with a curated set of benchmarks, and monitor power and thermals, too. And, because we test a ton of them, we can compare each against all the gaming laptops that have gone before.

In this list right here are all the highest-rated machines we've scored over 80% so far this year, with links to their full reviews, and all the benchmarking data you could wish for. And we'll keep adding them as they keep on making good ones.

The laptop low-down

Simply the best

1. Razer Blade 16 (2025) Simply the best gaming laptop I've ever used. Our expert review: Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 or AI 9 365 GPU: RTX 5090, RTX 5080, or RTX 5070 Ti RAM: Up to 64 GB DDR5 Screen: 16-inch 2560 x 1600, 16:10 aspect ratio Storage: 1 TB, 2TB, 4 TB (2+2 TB) Gen 4 SSD Battery: 90 Wh Dimensions: 14.9 ~ 17.4 x 250.5 x 355 mm / 0.59 ~ 0.69 x 9.86 x 13.98 inches Weight: 2.14 kg / 4.71 lbs​ Where to buy View at Razer View at Razer Check Amazon Check Walmart Reasons to buy + Far slimmer than last-gen model + Great performance + Can run cool and quiet + GAMING ON BATTERY?! + Stunning screen + Great keyboard Reasons to avoid - Size still holds back the RTX 5090 - Hugely expensive, especially in the US - RTX 5080 will get you the same frame rates, though might hurt your ears

Dave's verdict: 90%

"This is the first gaming laptop that has been able to deliver the sort of all-round PC experience that would have me consider ditching both my work laptop and my desktop gaming PC. And that is saying something. The Blade 16 is a genuinely lovely device, that can deliver whether plugged into a wall socket or running on its battery."

Read our full Razer Blade 16 (2025) review.

A little surprise

2. Asus TUF A14 (2025) Surprisingly great performance from this sleek 14-inch machine. Our expert review: Specifications CPU: AMD Ryzen AI/Ryzen series GPU: Nvidia RTX 5050, RTX 5060 RAM: Up to 16 GB LPDDR5X 7500 Screen: 14-inch 2560 x 1600, IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio Storage: Up to 2 TB Gen 4 SSD Battery: 73 Wh Dimensions: 31.1 x 22.7 x 1.69 ~ 1.99 cm (12.24" x 8.94" x 0.67" ~ 0.78") Weight: 1.46 Kg (3.22 lbs) Where to buy View at ASUS View at Walmart View at ASUS View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Subtle premium chassis + Great trackpad and keyboard + Impressive RTX 5060 performance with Frame Gen + Stellar battery life + Portable 14-inch form factor with usable 16:10 screen Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Mediocre productivity performance - Speakers get covered when it's on your lap

Jacob's verdict: 89%

"This gaming laptop is ideal for those who want to be able to take their laptop around with them and use it for more than just gaming. Its subtle design and form factor make it very portable, and its RTX 5060 GPU has surprisingly strong gaming chops, especially with frame gen enabled. You can probably get a little better performance for cheaper, but probably not in such a great form factor and premium chassis."

Read our full Asus TUF Gaming A14 review.

Fastest around

3. Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 The most performant gaming laptop of this generation, and RTX 5090 be damned. Our expert review: Specifications CPU: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX series GPU: RTX 5090, RTX 5080, or RTX 5070 Ti RAM: Up to 64 GB DDR5 Screen: 16-inch 2560 x 1600, OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio Storage: Up to 2 TB Gen 4 SSD or 1 TB Gen 5 SSD Battery: 99.9 Wh Dimensions: 21.9 ~ 26.6 x 364 x 275.9 mm / 0.86 - 1.04 x 14.33 x 10.86-inches Weight: 2.72 kg / 6 lbs Where to buy View at Lenovo USA View at Amazon View at Lenovo USA Check Walmart Reasons to buy + Top gaming performance + Stylish new chassis + Lovely OLED screen + Excellent power customisation options Reasons to avoid - Battery life is weak - Price is higher than RTX 5080 Razer Blade 16 - It's a big boi laptop - And a fingerprint magnet

Dave's verdict: 87%

"The new Legion chassis looks good, and the performance is absolutely top-notch. But it's the level of customisation that sings to me, allowing you to create a gaming profile that at once delivers the frame rates and the noise level you desire. Just a shame the battery life is still so weak."

Read our full Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 review.