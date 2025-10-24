The best gaming keyboards provide a genuinely tactile interface with your gaming PC. And, as much as people might like the odd dalliance with a gamepad, it's the heroic mouse and keyboard combination that makes PC gaming such an involved, fast, and accurate a hobby.

And, like us PC gamers, gaming keyboards come in all shapes and sizes. That means you will always be able to find one that suits you, your needs, your aesthetic, and your budget. And we review a host of keebs every year, in fact we've actually reviewed more gaming keyboards than gaming laptops over the past couple of years.

Right here is a list of the best gaming keyboards we've reviewed throughout 2025 that have scored 80% or above in our rigorous tech testing.

Best gaming keyboard deals today

⌨️Razer Blackwidow V3 Quartz | $85 $50 @ Gamestop

⌨️Logitech G Pro X TKL Lightspeed | $220 $160 @ B&HPhoto

⌨️Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 | $210 $159 @ Amazon

⌨️8BitDo Retro keyboard N-edition | $100 $80 @ Best Buy

⌨️Ducky Zero 6108 | $99 $80 @ Amazon

The keyboard low-down

Silence is golden

Jess' verdict: 93%

"It's finally time to haul my verdict out of the shadows: though by no means silent, I'm definitely a fan of the sound-dampened clacks on Be Quiet's Light Mount. It lives up to its name in more ways than one, too, boasting vibrant, head-turning per-key RGB lighting—even the software offers few reasons to complain!"

Pretty little thing

Reece's verdict: 92%

"An incredibly powerful low-profile gaming keyboard that lives up to its hype with super speed, fantastic looks, and a lot of power."

Mighty modular

Jess' verdict: 89%

"A modular keyboard boasting versatile, ambidextrous placements, an impressive suite of customisation options, and a just lovely sound-dampened typing experience. Vibrant per-key RGB lighting coupled with a light bar that runs along the entire outer edge of the keyboard makes the Dark Mount a board not so easily overshadowed."

Rapido

James' verdict: 86%

"The Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid is Logi's first attempt at rapid trigger and, despite being a bit loud and a bit niche, it's as solid as its aluminium front plate."

Peak collab