The best gaming keyboards we've reviewed in 2025 so far

Here are the top 10 gaming keyboards we've tested ourselves.

Selection of gaming keyboards on a white plinth with an orange background
The best gaming keyboards provide a genuinely tactile interface with your gaming PC. And, as much as people might like the odd dalliance with a gamepad, it's the heroic mouse and keyboard combination that makes PC gaming such an involved, fast, and accurate a hobby.

And, like us PC gamers, gaming keyboards come in all shapes and sizes. That means you will always be able to find one that suits you, your needs, your aesthetic, and your budget. And we review a host of keebs every year, in fact we've actually reviewed more gaming keyboards than gaming laptops over the past couple of years.

We have individually and independently tested 51 of the best gaming keyboards in the past two years.

The keyboard low-down

Silence is golden

Be Quiet's Light Mount mechanical gaming keyboard sits on a red and black mouse mat. The magnetic wrist rest is attached and the RGB lights are on.
1. Be Quiet! Light Mount

A full-size sound-dampened board exuding far from quiet confidence.

Specifications

Switch: Be Quiet! Silent mechanical switches
Connection: Wired
Size: Full-size
Backlights: Per-key RGB
Media controls: One media knob
Wristrest: Included
Keycaps: PBT double-shot

Reasons to buy

Actually quiet
Vibrant RGB lighting
Straightforward software
A Mountain Everest 60 successor

Reasons to avoid

Game mode options look a little slim
Not as affordable as the Mountain Everest 60

Jess' verdict: 93%

"It's finally time to haul my verdict out of the shadows: though by no means silent, I'm definitely a fan of the sound-dampened clacks on Be Quiet's Light Mount. It lives up to its name in more ways than one, too, boasting vibrant, head-turning per-key RGB lighting—even the software offers few reasons to complain!"

Read our full Be Quiet! Light Mount review.

Pretty little thing

NuPhy Air60 HE gaming keyboard on a desk with RGB enabled.
2. NuPhy Air60 HE

NuPhy Air60 HE review Low-profile, reasonably priced, and hella Hall effect.

Specifications

Switch: Magnetic Jade/Jade Pro
Connection: Wired
Size: 60%
Backlight: RGB LED
Media Controls: None
Wristrest: None
Keycaps: PBT

Reasons to buy

Extremely fast
Funky design is, well, funky
Ridiculously brisk low-profile HE switches
Seemingly endless software customisation

Reasons to avoid

﻿Purely wired connectivity may not be enough for power users

Reece's verdict: 92%

"An incredibly powerful low-profile gaming keyboard that lives up to its hype with super speed, fantastic looks, and a lot of power."

Read our full NuPhy Air60 HE review.

Mighty modular

Be Quiet's Dark Mount mechanical keyboard seen on a desk. The modular media dock and numberpad attachments are attached. The two-part magnetic wrist rest is attached. The RGB lights are on, bathing everything in a rainbow-coloured glow.
3. Be Quiet! Dark Mount

A modular keyboard desperate for the spotlight.

Specifications

Switch: Be Quiet! Silent mechanical switches
Connection: Wired
Size: 100%
Backlight: RGB LED
Media Controls: Separate module
Wristrest: Yes
Keycaps: PBT

Reasons to buy

Beautifully made
Lovely sound-dampened typing
Versatile modular attachments
Gorgeous customisable RGB lights

Reasons to avoid

Pricey
Few gaming-focused features
Buttons on modular attachments feel much less nice than PBT keys

Jess' verdict: 89%

"A modular keyboard boasting versatile, ambidextrous placements, an impressive suite of customisation options, and a just lovely sound-dampened typing experience. Vibrant per-key RGB lighting coupled with a light bar that runs along the entire outer edge of the keyboard makes the Dark Mount a board not so easily overshadowed."

Read our full Be Quiet! Dark Mount review.

Rapido

The Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid gaming keyboard on a desk
4. Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid

Logitech has offered a solid entry point into rapid trigger play.

Specifications

Switch: Magnetic analog switches
Connection: Wired
Size: TKL
Backlight: RGB LED
Media Controls: Discrete buttons and volume wheel
Wristrest: No
Keycaps: PBT

Reasons to buy

Good price point for rapid trigger
Sturdy without being very heavy
Great yet understated aesthetic

Reasons to avoid

A tad niche
Surprisingly loud

James' verdict: 86%

"The Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid is Logi's first attempt at rapid trigger and, despite being a bit loud and a bit niche, it's as solid as its aluminium front plate."

Read the full Logitech G Pro X TKL Rapid review.

Peak collab

Razer | Kuromi collection peripherals laid out on a desk.
