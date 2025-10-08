Save $110 and get 14 TB of storage for the same price as 8 TB, with this external HDD Prime Day deal

Save 39% ($110) WD Elements 14 TB HDD: was $279.99 now $169.99 at Amazon 14 TB is truly a lot of storage. Even if you're capturing footage in 4K or like to save all your files, it should take you some time to fully fill this one up. It's also USB 3.0 compatible, so you shouldn't have to spend all day moving files across. Key specs: 14 TB HDD | USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface | USB Micro-B connector | 2-year warranty

If you're anything like me before I got a big hard drive and find yourself constantly running a little low on storage to save clips, pictures, and folders, you can pick up 14TB of external drive space for the same price as just 8 TB, thanks to the Prime Day sales.

If you're a Prime member, the Western Digital 14 TB Elements hard drive will cost you just $170 right now, which is over $100 off its MSRP. That's $10 cheaper than even Western Digital's own site.

I'm only a little jealous of the fact that I paid almost the same amount for less than half of this storage only a few years ago.

It is worth noting that this is not a gaming drive. It's not another SSD to pop your Steam library on. If you can handle slower load times, you can stick a library of older games with less intensive speed requirements on it, but you're getting an inferior experience to those offered by gaming SSDs.

However, the 100-200 MB/s transfer speeds will be fast enough not to keep you waiting all day to move files. I have a WD Elements myself (though it's significantly less capacious), and I fill mine with clips of video games, which I then edit straight from the drive. It's been a lifesaver for me, and it even holds tonnes of files from my degree, should I ever want to break out the old law exams or readings.

At $160, you are paying just over $11 for every TB of storage (or 0.0012$ per GB), which is a pretty phenomenal deal, should you find yourself running out of storage. At 6.5 inches tall and 1.9 inches wide, it's a bit chunky, and it requires a connection to the mains to work. It does get up and running with a single cable, though.

I've always been a bit of a digital hoarder, and my own WD Elements hard drive has meant I'm not clogging up valuable SSD space with files that don't need lightning-fast speeds.

