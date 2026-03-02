I enjoy a weird prototype as much as the next person, but it's not CES, and I'm a bit surprised to see Lenovo whipping out the big guns for Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. The Legion Go Fold is rather large for a mobile device.

The Legion Go Fold is a concept handheld gaming PC with a large 11.6-inch screen betwixt two detachable controllers. This screen can be mounted in a few ways: horizontally, as one large window onto your games or applications; or, if that doesn't sound ludicrous enough, vertically, with more of a view to two applications open at the same time.

Thankfully, this screen is also foldable, meaning it can pack down to a 7.7-inch screen more befitting a handheld form factor. It also has a specially-designed folding case with a trackpad and keyboard built-in—essentially turning it into a regular laptop.

A regular laptop with an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V and 32 GB of RAM. There's no mention of a dedicated GPU, so I'm assuming it relies on the eight Xe-cores of the Arc 140V iGPU included with its choice of chip. So performance may be a little limited, as might be the battery life. It includes just a 48 Whr battery.

"This proof of concept is designed for gamers who don’t have hours to sit in front of a TV or PC, or who don’t want to juggle both a laptop for work and a handheld for gaming when travelling," Lenovo says. I'm one of those gamers when travelling, though I usually just take the one laptop on the plane and play Vampire Survivors until my eyes hurt.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

It's going for a similar form factor to the Asus ROG Flow Z13, with the added benefit of a folding screen and detachable controllers to make it much better suited to gaming. I'm definitely more on board with that, as it feels an attempt has been made to justify its gaming aspirations, though we have tested handheld gaming PCs with really large screens before and they're just not that nice to hold. If it's not the size of the screen that's a bother, it's the weight.

Though one strange addition is a tiny screen on the right-side controller. A round one, shown to display a tiny analogue clock face in the image provided by Lenovo. Though you can do more with it, according to Lenovo, such as performance metrics and other settings. You can also use it as a customisable hotkey, as it's a tiny touchpad.

No word on when this one will show up—if, indeed, it ever does.