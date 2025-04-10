Looks like 8 GB and 16 GB versions of the RX 9060 XT and RTX 5060 Ti are fast approaching, so *please* can we have some affordable graphics cards for a change

It's that time of the GPU season where we patiently await affordable graphics cards after the initial high-end launches (and yes, referring to a generation as a 'GPU season' is a thing, okay). And while there's no official word yet from Nvidia or AMD regarding new low-end cards, rumours and leaks abound, the latest being that we're going to get quite a dolloping of memory configuration options.

As spotted by popular hardware leaker harukaze5719, the South Korean National Radio Research Agency (RRA) certification body has listed both 16 GB and 8 GB variants of Gigabyte RX 9060 XT graphics cards (via VideoCardz). These were apparently certified just under a week ago on April 4, 2025.

In addition to this, hawk-eyed harukaze5719 also spotted a bunch of RTX 5060 Ti listings, these being Eagle, Windforce, Aero, Gaming OC, and Aorus models (some OC and non-OC). These are all 16 GB cards, although there are rumoured to be 8 GB versions in the works, as well. A bunch of MSI RTX 5060 Ti listings have been spotted, and these too are all 16 GB cards.

We'd seen lots of talk surrounding the RTX 5060 Ti's specs previously, though, so what's really new here is seeming confirmation of both 8 GB and 16 GB variants of the RX 9060 XT in the wild.

AMD told everyone back in February that more affordable RX 9060 graphics cards will arrive in the second quarter of 2025. Though no further details were given at the time (AMD seems to have a habit of keeping its cards close to its chest until right before launch).

(Image credit: Future)

The hope, of course, is that the RX 9060 XT can bring something actually affordable to the GPU market which is currently in—and not to exaggerate—absolute shambles. A circa $300-$350 card to challenge the Intel Arc B580 and some last-gen Nvidia GPUs would be ideal.

And while people like to decry 8 GB of VRAM as not enough these days, if AMD can deliver an 8 GB competitor to the B580, it might—might—be able to do so on the cheap. Then we'd have all that RDNA 4 goodness, plus presumably more consistent drivers and gaming performance than the Intel card, all for a nice price.

This is assuming that AMD prices the RX 9060 XT cards to undercut Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti, of course, as the RX 9070 XT undercut the RTX 5070 Ti. And it's assuming there's stock there to boot, which currently doesn't seem massively promising given only two RX 9060 XT cards have been spotted but a bunch of RTX 5060 Ti cards have.

There's also a very large and smelly elephant in the room, this being that it's currently very difficult to find even AMD cards at close to MSRP, making the whole 'AMD cards are a better value proposition' argument somewhat of a moot point.

Our Dave goes over all this in his AMD RX 9070 XT vs Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti comparison, and the essential point is: there's little in it once the market becomes such a mess.

Here's hoping some entry-level cards can straighten things out. We don't ask for much, really, do we? Just something moderately affordable and in stock. Fingers crossed, but my breath certainly is not held.