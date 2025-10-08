This RX 9070 XT gaming PC is way cheaper than equivalent RTX 5070 Ti builds this Prime Day and should be enough to tempt any Nvidia fan

Save $680 iBuyPower Slate 9 | RX 9070 XT: was $2,199.99 now $1,519.99 at Newegg This is the cheapest we've seen an RX 9070 XT gaming PC in a while, which means it's the cheapest we've seen a top-end AMD PC for a while. And this is all-AMD, too, as it's also rocking an X3D chip. Admittedly, that's the previous-gen Ryzen 7 7800X3D, but it's not too long ago that this was the best CPU for gaming, and even now, it's not too far behind. Key specs: Ryzen 7 7800X3D | RX 9070 XT | 32 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD

We've seen a lot of great Nvidia gaming PC deals this October Prime Day, but now I've finally come across an AMD build that could actually put a stopper in the green tide. That's because here you're getting a gaming PC with AMD's best GPU for just $1,520 at Newegg.

This isn't even some unknown brand, either. It's iBuyPower, and it's shipped and sold by Newegg, so no worries on those fronts.

👉All Amazon's Big Deal Days deals👈

👉OUR favorite Prime Day PC gaming deals👈

For reference, probably the closest you'll get to a build this powerful on Nvidia's side of the aisle is in something like the $1,900 RTX 5070 Ti-touting CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme. The RX 9070 XT in this build goes toe-to-toe with the RTX 5070 Ti, although the latter gets Multi Frame Gen (MFG) while the RX 9070 XT only gets regular ol' frame gen. The RX 9070 XT's FSR 4 is great, though, even if it's not compatible with as many games as DLSS 4 is.

In terms of actual performance, the RX 9070 XT should net you close to or above 100 fps in most modern titles at 1440p, and even close to 60 fps in more demanding titles with Ray Tracing enabled. You might have to lower some settings to hit 60 fps in more demanding games at 4K, but that would apply to the RTX 5070 Ti, too, and even the RTX 5080 in some games.

The great thing about this build, though, is that it's got the processor to back up that beefy GPU. X3D chips are the best for gaming because they pack in a ton of cache, which games love to churn through. The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D in this rig isn't the absolute best CPU for gaming—that's reserved for its successor, the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D—but it'll still beat the heck out of non-X3D chips. So don't worry about bottlenecking here.

You'll probably want to slap another terabyte of storage in there when you get a chance, but until then, 1 TB should do fine. Game installs are big these days, but 1 TB is still plenty if you manage your game library well and don't keep tons of games installed at the same time.

For this price, I reckon AMD might even tempt some Nvidia diehards. I know it tempts me, and I actually quite like MFG. For a midrange build that's tickling the toes of high-end territory, I think $1,520 is a very solid offer.

👉Check out all Newegg's Prime Day gaming PC deals.👈