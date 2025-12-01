I've said it many times over the past few months: AMD gaming PCs are where the real value lies in the mid-range market this generation. During Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, we've seen some great sub-$1,000 gaming PCs from Nvidia, and there are a couple of fantastic RTX 5080 gaming PCs on sale for under $2,000 right now, but in that sweet middle spot, AMD reigns supreme.

Case in point are these three AMD RX 9070 XT rigs, each with a generous discount and each worth considering, depending on your budget. This graphics card almost matches the RTX 5070 Ti in performance, and handles 1440p a breeze, and can even handle most games at 4K.

The first gaming PC here, the Andromeda Insights one, is a good choice if you're looking to get a decent RX 9070 XT gaming PC for as cheap as possible. Its CPU and RAM combo won't bottleneck the GPU too much, but there are better options if you can spend a little more, especially to get 2 TB of storage.

The other two get you 2 TB of storage, and both have X3D chips. The more expensive of the two, of course, has the more recent chip, but both are far batter than non-X3D processors for gaming. If it were my money on the line, I'd go for the middle one, the iBuyPower RDY Element 9 Pro R07 for $1,549 @ iBuyPower, as you're saving $100 and still getting a great processor, plus you're getting faster DDR5 RAM. And we are living through a memory shortage, after all. The choice is yours!

The best RX 9070 XT gaming PC deals this Cyber Monday

Save $250 Andromeda Insights AMD Ultimate | RX 9070 XT: was $1,699.99 now $1,449.99 at Newegg This is, I think, the first time since the new GPU generation that I've seen a bona fide upper-mid-range gaming PC, capable of fantastic 1440p gaming, going for so cheap. This all-AMD build even packs in 32 GB of fast DDR5 RAM, which is no small feat during a memory shortage. Key specs: Ryzen 5 9600X | RX 9070 XT | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD

Save $500 iBuyPower RDY Element 9 Pro R07 | RX 9070 XT: was $2,049 now $1,549 at ibuypower Wow. Where to begin with this one? That AMD CPU-GPU combo is almost as high-end as you can get for the Red Team. But in addition, you're getting 32 GB of fast RAM and 2 TB of storage—the whole deal. Package it all in a lovely chassis and you have a seriously gorgeous all-round gaming PC. Just add promo code CYBERMONDAY at checkout to get the full discount. Key specs: Ryzen 7 7800X3D | RX 9070 XT | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 2 TB SSD