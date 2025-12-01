Gaming PCs really are turning out to be some of the best offerings over this Black Friday and Cyber Monday period. At first, I thought this was just going to be the sub-$1,000 gaming PCs that get all the really juicy discounts, but then Alienware went and kicked the door down and screamed 'HELLO' with a sub-$2,000 RTX 5080 gaming PC in hand.
And actually, there are a few other great deals on midrange and kinda-high-end (yes, that's a term) gaming PCs. Especially if you're cool rocking an AMD rig.
This is fantastic news for probably a large proportion of gamers. Or maybe I'm just biased, given PCs or component collections in this kind of range are usually what I'd consider for my upgrades: something that feels substantial, but doesn't require selling both arms and legs. And right now, it seems prebuilts are actually better value than buying components individually for a DIY build, making these extra alluring.
Quick links
- iBuyPower Element Pro | RTX 5070 | $1,299 @ Walmart (save $401)
- Andromeda Insights AMD Ultimate | RX 9070 XT | $1,450 @ Newegg (save $250)
- Alienware Aurora | RTX 5070 Ti | $1,630 @ Dell (save $700 when configured to spec below)
- Alienware Aurora | RTX 5080: $1,900 @ Dell (save $880 when configured to spec below)
The top gaming PC deals between $1,000–$2,000
This RTX 5070 gaming PC also happens to come with the previous generation's best CPU for gaming. It's still no slouch and is a better choice than non-X3D chips even today. The CPU-GPU combo here should have you handling most games just fine at 1440p, especially if you enable FG or MFG.
Key specs: Ryzen 7 7800X3D | RTX 5070 | 32 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD
This is, I think, the first time since the new GPU generation that I've seen a bona fide upper-mid-range gaming PC, capable of fantastic 1440p gaming, going for so cheap. This all-AMD build even packs in 32 GB of fast DDR5 RAM, which is no small feat during a memory shortage. If you don't mind going all-AMD, this is stellar value.
Key specs: Ryzen 5 9600X | RX 9070 XT | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD
It's not every day we find an Alienware rig at the same price as all its best competitors, but that's what we have here. An RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC priced under $1,700 is very reasonable, though you'll have to configure it with the specs below yourself to hit the price. The RAM isn't the fastest, but it does come with a 2 TB SSD upgrade for free, and the CPU and GPU combo should have you gaming at 1440p easily, and even at 4K in many games. The RTX 5070 Ti is great for this, even at native res via traditional rendering, but you also get all of Nvidia's latest upscaling and frame gen tech to boot.
Key specs: Core Ultra 7 265F | RTX 5070 Ti | 32 GB DDR5-5200 | 2 TB SSD | 750 W PSU
Finding an RTX 5080 rig for less than $2,000 is very rare right now, and Alienware knows how to put together a good gaming PC. What's even more surprising is that, despite memory shortages, you can upgrade to 32 GB of RAM for $100 (which I've done here), and you can double the storage entirely for free. Well, for the base price of the rig, but the upgrade costs nothing. You will have to configure this yourself, but the below specs will get you to the impressively low price target.
Key specs: Intel Core Ultra 7 265F | RTX 5080 | 32 GB DDR5-5200 | 2 TB SSD
👉 All of Newegg's gaming PC deals 👈
👉 All of Walmart's gaming PC deals 👈
👉 All of Dell's gaming PC deals 👈
1. Best overall:
HP Omen 35L
2. Best budget:
Lenovo Legion Tower 5i
3. Best high-end:
Corsair Vengeance A7500
4. Best compact:
Velocity Micro Raptor ES40
5. Alienware:
Alienware Area-51
6. Best mini PC:
Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jacob got his hands on a gaming PC for the first time when he was about 12 years old. He swiftly realised the local PC repair store had ripped him off with his build and vowed never to let another soul build his rig again. With this vow, Jacob the hardware junkie was born. Since then, Jacob's led a double-life as part-hardware geek, part-philosophy nerd, first working as a Hardware Writer for PCGamesN in 2020, then working towards a PhD in Philosophy for a few years while freelancing on the side for sites such as TechRadar, Pocket-lint, and yours truly, PC Gamer. Eventually, he gave up the ruthless mercenary life to join the world's #1 PC Gaming site full-time. It's definitely not an ego thing, he assures us.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.