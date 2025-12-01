Gaming PCs really are turning out to be some of the best offerings over this Black Friday and Cyber Monday period. At first, I thought this was just going to be the sub-$1,000 gaming PCs that get all the really juicy discounts, but then Alienware went and kicked the door down and screamed 'HELLO' with a sub-$2,000 RTX 5080 gaming PC in hand.

And actually, there are a few other great deals on midrange and kinda-high-end (yes, that's a term) gaming PCs. Especially if you're cool rocking an AMD rig.

This is fantastic news for probably a large proportion of gamers. Or maybe I'm just biased, given PCs or component collections in this kind of range are usually what I'd consider for my upgrades: something that feels substantial, but doesn't require selling both arms and legs. And right now, it seems prebuilts are actually better value than buying components individually for a DIY build, making these extra alluring.

The top gaming PC deals between $1,000–$2,000

Save $400.99 iBuyPower Element Pro | RTX 5070: was $1,699.99 now $1,299 at Walmart This RTX 5070 gaming PC also happens to come with the previous generation's best CPU for gaming. It's still no slouch and is a better choice than non-X3D chips even today. The CPU-GPU combo here should have you handling most games just fine at 1440p, especially if you enable FG or MFG. Key specs: Ryzen 7 7800X3D | RTX 5070 | 32 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD

Save $250 Andromeda Insights AMD Ultimate | RX 9070 XT: was $1,699.99 now $1,449.99 at Newegg This is, I think, the first time since the new GPU generation that I've seen a bona fide upper-mid-range gaming PC, capable of fantastic 1440p gaming, going for so cheap. This all-AMD build even packs in 32 GB of fast DDR5 RAM, which is no small feat during a memory shortage. If you don't mind going all-AMD, this is stellar value. Key specs: Ryzen 5 9600X | RX 9070 XT | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD

Save $700 Alienware Aurora | RTX 5070 Ti: was $2,329.99 now $1,629.99 at Dell It's not every day we find an Alienware rig at the same price as all its best competitors, but that's what we have here. An RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC priced under $1,700 is very reasonable, though you'll have to configure it with the specs below yourself to hit the price. The RAM isn't the fastest, but it does come with a 2 TB SSD upgrade for free, and the CPU and GPU combo should have you gaming at 1440p easily, and even at 4K in many games. The RTX 5070 Ti is great for this, even at native res via traditional rendering, but you also get all of Nvidia's latest upscaling and frame gen tech to boot. Key specs: Core Ultra 7 265F | RTX 5070 Ti | 32 GB DDR5-5200 | 2 TB SSD | 750 W PSU