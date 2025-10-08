The best sub-$1,500 gaming PC deals are still running like the wind this October Prime Day

As Amazon Big Deal Days (or October Prime Day, as we prefer) draws to a close, I've been thinking about the best deals we've found so far. And many of them have been gaming PCs, making for a bumper crop of powerful gaming machines for less. And while the sale technically ends today, October 8, most retailers will keep the discounts going longer than that, so you haven't missed out.

I've collected the best sub-$1,500 gaming PC deals from our pages and put them all together here in a handy list. You can pick up excellent machines for well below that figure, so use this as a guide to what's available right now that's worth looking at in the budget to mid-range of the market. Each deal has been hand-picked by our hardware team, and without wanting to blow our own trumpet too hard, we know a good gaming PC when we see one. It's sorta in the name, y'see?

Amazon Prime Day gaming PC deals

Save $400 Yawyore MX240 | Ryzen 5 5600GT: was $819.99 now $419.99 at Newegg This gaming PC might not have a graphics card, but with the 5600GT's integrated graphics you should be able to do some light 720p gaming just fine, and even perhaps some 1080p. Then, when you're ready to upgrade, all you'll have to do is slap a discrete GPU in somewhere down the line (maybe an RTX 5060 or RX 9060 XT) and you'll have a PC capable of some full-fat 1080p and 1440p gaming. Key specs: Ryzen 5 5600GT | 16 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD Read more ▼

Zotac Mek | RTX 5050: $799.99 at Newegg The cheapest RTX 50-series graphics card is now with us, and it's giving gamers a genuine option around $800. To be clear, this is a GPU with fewer cores than the RTX 4060, but the benefit is you get to use Multi Frame Gen. Latency will be poor if you start at a low frame rate—so don't go trying to max out your settings in most modern titles—but if you start off with your frame rate above 60 fps, you should be on solid ground. For a cheap cost, this is a decent entry into PC gaming. It also has a lovely fish tank chassis, which is nice to see in this price bracket. Key specs: Ryzen 5 5500 | RTX 5050 | 16 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD Read more ▼

Save $100 ABS Cyclone Aqua | Arc B580: was $899.99 now $799.99 at Newegg This build is for those who don't mind throwing at least a little caution to the wind by opting for the GPU underdog, Intel. Why would you do that? Well, apart from doing us all a service in helping bolster competition, you're also getting some raw raster horsepower for a very good price. It's not quite as powerful as the RTX 5060 overall, but it has more VRAM, and with this build you're getting a very reasonable CPU and 32 GB of RAM. Just be aware that Intel GPUs aren't always supported as well as AMD and Nvidia cards. Key specs: Core i5 13400F | Arc B580 | 32 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD Read more ▼

Save $250 Cobratype Canebrake Elite | RX 9060 XT 8 GB: was $1,099.99 now $849.99 at Newegg Who said you can't get decent gaming performance for cheap in 2025? This RX 9060 XT gaming PC is here to put an end to such thoughts, because for just $850 you're getting a build with a current-gen GPU that trades blows with the RTX 5060 Ti. Sure, you're getting an older CPU and 1 TB SSD, but this is a seriously great entry into PC gaming. Key specs: Ryzen 5 5600X | RX 9060 XT 8 GB | 32 GB DDR4 | 1 TB SSD Read more ▼

AVGPC Mini-X SFF | RX 9060 XT 8 GB: $899 at Newegg This is most certainly an entry-level gaming PC, but it's cheap enough and small enough to be worth a look. The RX 9060 XT is very capable for a budget card, even this version with 8 GB of VRAM. But we're dealing with an older platform with DDR4 RAM and a 5000-series Ryzen CPU. It'll get you by doing some light to moderate gaming at 1080p and 1440p, though, and that Cooler Master chassis is a big selling point as you're getting a dinky little build, which usually means slapping a SFF tax on top. Key specs: Ryzen 7 5700X | RX 9060 XT 8 GB | 16 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD Read more ▼

Save $260 ABS Cyclone Aqua | RTX 5060: was $1,099.99 now $839.99 at Newegg This gaming PC lets you enter the current GPU generation for well under $1,000, and you're getting a pretty nice all-round package for this budget price. Sure, you're only getting DDR4 RAM and 1 TB of storage, but these things are common at the sub-$1,000 price point. DDR4 should serve you fine with this budget build, and storage can be upgraded easily. It's a great way to get started PC gaming with a friendly price tag. Key specs: Core i5 14400F | RTX 5060 | 32 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD Read more ▼

Save $110 MSI Codex R2C | RTX 5060: was $999 now $889 at BHPhoto This is a great entry into current-gen PC gaming for a reasonable price. It cuts few corners, too, with a pretty recent CPU and some fast DDR5 RAM. 32 GB would be better, but 16 GB is a good start, and you have a platform that you can upgrade from, here, too. The RTX 5060 in this machine should be capable of churning out frames at 1080p and even 1440p in many cases, especially with that fancy new Multi Frame Gen enabled. Key specs: Core i5 14400F | RTX 5060 | 16 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD Read more ▼

Save $300 AVGPC Mini-X | RX 9060 XT 16 GB: was $1,299.99 now $999.99 at Newegg If you're happy rolling team red, this all-AMD gaming PC is where it's at if you're on a budget. The CPU might be a little old now and it might be running DDR4 RAM, but that'll power the RX 9060 XT at the heart of this build just fine. Crucially, that's the version with 16 GB of VRAM, so you shouldn't have to worry about any video memory bottlenecks. Key specs: Ryzen 7 5700X | RX 9060 XT 16 GB | 32 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD Read more ▼

Save $198 Yeyian Yumi | RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB: was $1,197.99 now $999.99 at Newegg This is about as cheap as we've seen a decent RTX 5060 Ti gaming PC since the graphics card's launch. And not only that, but this build has fast DDR5 RAM, too. Only 16 GB of it, mind, but if you're careful with your background apps you should be fine, and you can always switch to a 32 GB kit down the line. Key specs: Core i5 14400F | RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB | 16 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD Read more ▼

Save $400.99 iBuyPower Slate | RTX 5070 : was $1,499.99 now $1,099 at Walmart This is as cheap as I've ever seen an RTX 5070 gaming PC. Admittedly you'll want to upgrade the RAM kit ASAP as it's only single-channel—just the one DIMM. But once that's sorted you'll have a mighty capable mid-range rig for a budget price. Key specs: Core i5 14400F | RTX 5070 | 16 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD Read more ▼