Move over Nvidia because AMD RX 9060 XT gaming PCs are absolutely killing it for price in the budget segment before Amazon Prime Day

The tides of Bezos' behemoth retail event are slapping against the decks, as we're just a few days out from Amazon Prime Day 2025. And ahoy, if my eyes don't deceive, we have some genuinely decent budget gaming PCs on the horizon. Well I never.

That's all thanks to the AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT, though. I've been sifting through gaming PC deals since the start of the year and I'd yet to see much to get excited over on the RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti front. But now AMD has given us its cheapest current-gen graphics card, the system builders are finally starting to give us something of worth.

These two deals are especially alluring once you remember that the AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT almost overs RTX 5060 Ti-level performance. With decent RTX 5060 Ti builds going for north of $1,300, these RX 9060 XT offerings really are a Godsend.

Quick list

RX 9060 XT gaming PC deals

Cobratype Canebrake Elite | Ryzen 5 5600X | RX 9060 XT | 32 GB DDR4 | 1 TB SSD | $1,099.99 $849.99 at Newegg (save $250)

Who said you can't get decent gaming performance for cheap in 2025? This RX 9060 gaming PC is here to put an end to such thoughts, because for just $850 you're getting a build with a current-gen GPU that trades blows with the RTX 5060 Ti. Sure, you're getting an older CPU and 1 TB SSD, but this is a seriously great entry into PC gaming. You can upgrade everything else and keep that 9060 XT in there down the line if you need to start using this rig for productivity tasks.

Okay, so this isn't exactly the most up-to-date spec apart from the GPU, but for $850 it's a damn bargain. For reference, the best RTX 5060 gaming PC we've come across on sale (which is also a good deal) is $900 for this ABS Cyclone Aqua.

For $50 less than this you're getting a gaming PC with a better graphics card, the same DDR4 RAM, and the same 1 TB SSD. You're getting an older CPU, but the better GPU is what you want for gaming. And at any rate, socket AM4 at least gives you room to upgrade to an old X3D chip.

For sheer bang for your buck in the entry segment, I've not seen anything better than this in a long time. Do bear in mind that you'll need to upgrade your entire platform to get a newer CPU, and don't get it if you plan on using it for lots of productivity tasks, but for gaming? I'm down.

Skytech Azure 3 | Ryzen 5 9600X | RX 9060 XT | 32 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD | $1,399.99 $1,149.99 at Newegg (save $250)

If you're looking for a budget gaming PC that keeps things current-gen and doesn't cut every corner it can to save costs, this is where it's at. You're getting a grat six-core CPU with the 9600X, and the RX 9060 XT is a wonderful mid-range card that mostly keeps up with the RTX 5060 Ti. You might want to add another terabyte of storage to this down the line, but for starters 1 TB should be fine.

This one's for those of you with a little more to spare who want to make sure you're getting a system with some longevity, and that can handle more productivity tasks. The AMD Ryzen 5 9600X is a mighty capable mid-range chip, and paired with 32 GB of DDR5 RAM it should churn through everyday productivity tasks just fine.

Speaking comparatively, now, the closest I've found to this on Nvidia's side of the aisle is this Cobratype Pilot for $1,300 at Newegg. That's $150 more than this AMD Skytech build for basically the exact same specs. The RTX 5060 Ti might be slightly faster, and it does offer Multi Frame Gen... but come on, $1,300?

Yep, I'll stick with the red team at the budget segment for now. Hopefully Nvidia builds start bringing more of a fight at the lower end of the market. Just a few days to go, folks, get discounting.