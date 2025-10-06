Hold up, a fully-specced RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC for under $1,500? The Prime Day deals really are kicking like a mule this year

Save $800.99 Acer Nitro 60 | RTX 5070 Ti: was $2,299.99 now $1,499 at Walmart I'm not sure what magic Acer has up its sleeve right now to make all these builds so cheap, but here we are—perhaps it's a backlog of 14th Gen Intel CPUs they need to clear through, who knows? Whatever the case, for just shy of $1,500 this is a proper high-end rig. It's not quite as powerful as an RTX 5080 or RTX 4080 Super build, but it's approaching that, and it comes with that Multi Frame Gen magic. Key specs: Core i7 14700F | RTX 5070 Ti | 32 GB DDR5 | 2 TB SSD

Well, tie me down and call me a name that isn't mine. I did a genuine "w-what?" when I spotted this Acer gaming PC for $1,499 at Walmart, as specs-wise it's got a ton of desirable hardware for the money. I mean, seriously, this PC is a proper screamer for the cash, and I'll tell you exactly for why.

Let's start out with the RTX 5070 Ti, because I fully expected to see a regular ol' RTX 5070 in the GPU slot for this sort of money. The Ti, though, is a far superior card, and one I run in my home rig on the daily. It monsters through even the most demanding games at 1440p, and even spits out serious frame rates at 4K if you're prepared to lean on DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation, both of which it supports.

👉All Amazon's Big Deal Days deals👈

👉OUR favorite Prime Day PC gaming deals👈

The CPU? Why, it's the Intel Core i7 14700K, a pretty legendary processor around these parts. Sure, it's been out for a while now, but this 20-core (eight Performance, 12 Efficient) beastie is a corker for gaming, and very effective in the productivity stakes, too.

But hey, it's only got 16 GB of... nope, it's got 32 GB of DDR5, the correct amount in 2025.

Still, it's been saddled with a small SSD, which means you'll need to... oh. A 2 TB Gen 4 drive. That gives you plenty of room for many, many game installs, and has thrown my usual caveats for a loop.

So what exactly is wrong with this machine, to end up with such an affordable price?

Best as I can tell, virtually nothing. Looking at the full specs sheet on Acer's website, the biggest red flag is the lack of mention of a PSU brand—although it's nice to know it's an 850 W unit, which should be plenty to keep those components fed. It also shows a single RAM module installed in the product photos, which is likely because it's a stock image—but it'd be a shame if that 32 GB capacity wasn't split across two 16 GB sticks of dual-channel DDR5.

Otherwise, though, the specs sheet here looks very, very comparable to the rig I use at home, and I can confirm my PC eats games for breakfast. For $1,499 I think it's a real steal, and kicks off the Prime Day October sales with a serious bang. What a ripper.